Trump Declares War On NFL In Early Morning Twitter MELTDOWN

Donald Trump is now obsessed with attacking the NFL.

On Friday night, Trump demanded that NFL team owners fire any player who kneels during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and called NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick a “son of a bitch.”

Seriously, Trump just publicly insulted a private citizen and called for dozens of firings. This is the so-called President of the United States.

Apparently, Trump is tired of North Korea not giving in to his demands so he picked a new target closer to home.

After much criticism, Trump jumped on Twitter to throw a temper tantrum on Saturday night.

If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

…our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU’RE FIRED. Find something else to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Roger Goodell of NFL just put out a statement trying to justify the total disrespect certain players show to our country.Tell them to stand! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

But Trump clearly went to bed angry because he woke up early on Sunday morning to continue his hissy fit.

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

…NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

That’s right, Trump literally just called for a boycott of an American business because it’s not racist enough and suggested that the NFL is anti-American for not punishing players for exercising their constitutional rights. Kneeling during the national anthem is a protest against racial injustice, and so far, it has been working. Attention has been brought to the issue. But Trump wants owners to start firing players who kneel or force them to stand, which would likely see a bunch of lawsuits filed against the NFL.

Refusing to stand during the national anthem is protected as free speech and expression by the Constitution. It would be like forcing kids to stand and say the Pledge of Allegiance in school, which is what Trump will probably do next after he gets humiliated by the NFL.

The NFL can do that by making sure Colin Kaepernick gets signed by a team. And every NFL player should kneel during the anthem in solidarity with their fellow teammates. Their teammates are under attack by Donald Trump now. It’s time to kneel together, not just to protest racism, but to protest him as well. Because Trump is the biggest racist of them all.

