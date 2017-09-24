‘Racist, Fascist, White Supremacist’: Former NFL Star Chris Kluwe Scorches Trump Over His Attacks On Atheletes

Donald Trump is facing seriously fierce blowback for his attacks on black athletes who choose to protest racism and police brutality by taking a knee during the national anthem before games. Everyone from owners to players to players to former players are giving Trump a big middle finger during Suturday’s games on Sunday, and former NFL star Chris Kluwe didn’t stay out of the fray. During an interview with CNN host Fredricka Whitfield, Kluwe, who believes he was blacklisted in the league for speaking out for LGBTQ rights, did not hold back. First, Whitfield asked:

“This display of kneeling at the national anthem on a football field started a year ago with 49er’s Kaepernick and now has evolved into something else or perhaps has blossomed into the same thing but in a bigger way. Chris, what statement do you see NFL teams, owners, coaches making when they kneel, touch, lock arms on display like this?”

Kluwe responded:

“Well, I think that the players and the teams are saying that they are not going to be dictated to by a racist, fascist white supremacist who currently occupies the highest place in our government. When you look at what Donald Trump has said about speaking out against Nazis, I think it’s fantastic that players and owners are now taking a stand in using the platform to speak out against this because this is not what America is.” “America is not a fascist military state where its devotion to the flag above all. Right now our nation is not holding up its end of the social contract, especially with communities of color. It should be a baseline right now that you can walk down the street and not get shot by a police officer for carrying a toy gun or for selling cigarettes out of the back of a car. It should not be out of the ordinary to expect that. So I’m glad to see these players and owners taking a stand.” “Communities of color within our nation are not receiving the same level of justice that white communities are,” he added. “Black members of our society are far more likely to be put in prison for what white members are able to skate by on. But it’s also morphed into a discussion that we have a person in charge of our society that does not understand what it means to wield the American empire, and has shown no willingness to work with minorities, with immigrants, with anyone who is not white, and that is, again, against the heart of what America stands for.”

Kluwe is spot on. These players do not suspend their First Amendment right when they take to the field. Further, Donald Trump should not be using the bully pulpit of the White House to try and get people fired for demonstrating for justice. These players are using their platforms to bring awareness to a very serious, and literally life or death, issue in America’s communities of color. There’s nothing more patriotic that they could do.

Trump, on the other hand, is no patriot. Kluwe is correct – Trump IS a racist, a fascist, and a white supremacist. Kudos to these sports teams for standing up to this bullying.

Watch the video below:

