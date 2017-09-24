Golden State Warriors Coach Just WRECKED Trump After Attack On One Of His Players

On Saturday, the man we’re forced to call “President” Trump responded to Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry’s refusal to accept an invitation to the White House by doing the internet equivalent of incoherently screeching “WELL FINE, YOU’RE NOT INVITED ANYWAY.”

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Unfortunately for Trump, Warriors coach Steve Kerr has Curry’s back.

“The idea of civil discourse with a guy who is tweeting and demeaning people and saying the things he’s saying is sort of far-fetched,” Kerr said on Sunday. “Can you picture us really having a civil discourse with him?”

“It was an actual chance to talk to the president,” he said. “After all, he works for us. He’s a public servant. He may not be aware of that, but he is a public servant, right? So maybe as NBA champions, as people in a prominent position, we could go in and say, ‘This is what’s bothering us, what can we do about this?'” Then he laid in to Trump for attacking black football players for exercising their First Amendment rights while calling Nazis “very fine people:”

How about the irony of ‘Free speech is fine if you’re a neo-Nazi chanting hate slogans, but free speech is not allowed to kneel in protest?’ No matter how many times a football player says, ‘I honor our military, but I’m protesting police brutality and racial inequality,’ it doesn’t matter. Nationalists are saying, ‘You’re disrespecting our flag.’ Well, you know what else is disrespectful to our flag? Racism. And one’s way worse than the other.”

