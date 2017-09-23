WATCH: Bill Maher Hilariously Explains Why Trump Ditched McConnell And Ryan For Chuck And Nancy

Republicans have been furious with Donald Trump lately. He blindsided them by ditching House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-NY), now dubbed his new friends, “Chuck and Nancy.” However, Bill Maher, host of HBO’s Real Time, seems to think that there is a very simple answer to this: Trump relates to “Chuck and Nancy” because he has the big city life in common with them. Using the children’s book “The Town Mouse and the Country Mouse” to illustrate his point, Maher says:

“Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, they’re city mice, and that’s who a consummate New Yorker like Donald Trump relates to.”

Maher then goes on to say that, prior to running for the presidency as a Republican, Trump “would never be caught dead hanging around with a traveling Bible salesman like Paul Ryan, or a corny, countrified goober like Mitch McConnell. For Christ’s sakes the man is from Kentucky. Jeff Sessions is from Alabama. When he talks, all Trump hears is a tiny little Earnest movie.”

Maher then takes on Vice President Mike Pence, saying:

“And Mike Pence? It must be torture for Trump to be in the White House every day with that homespun, Christian, tightly wound human hard on. He literally won’t dine with an unchaperoned woman. Meanwhile, Trump has spent his entire life posing with a shit-eating grin that says look at all the pussy I’m getting.”

At the end of the monologue, Maher gives a brutal message to so-called “Real Americans:”

“I hate to break it to you, but what Trump likes about Chuck and Nancy, is that they’re not you.”

This is absolutely true. Before running for president, Donald Trump was a typical New York Democrat. He doesn’t give a shit about social issues or religion, and he sure as hell doesn’t give a shit about the fools who put him in office. His own kids couldn’t vote for him in New York’s GOP primary because they were registered as Democrats. He’s given bunches of money to Democratic politicians for years. Trump is no Republican. He just knew he could play that side of the aisle for fools, when he’d never have had a chance running as a Democrat.

Furthermore, Trump would never be caught dead hanging with any of the people who voted for him. And all those countrified middle American women who say that he can grab their pussies any time? Yeah, he wouldn’t touch you with someone else’s dick.

Too bad those voters would vote for this guy again in a heartbeat.

