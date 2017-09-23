Trump Insults John McCain For Refusing To Strip Healthcare From Millions Of Americans

John McCain survived brutal torture and six years as a prisoner of war during Vietnam. If Donald Trump thinks he can intimidate him, he should think again.

On Friday, the Arizona senator released a statement announcing his intention to vote against the Graham-Cassidy bill that Republicans have introduced to repeal Obamacare.

The bill would strip healthcare from 30 million Americans, and turn Medicaid into a block grant program that would cease to exist after a few years. The bill also gives states the power to obtain waivers so that insurance companies can discriminate against people with pre-existing conditions. America’s healthcare system would be thrown into dire chaos, and Trump is absolutely okay with that.

McCain is not.

The issue is too important, and too many lives are at risk, for us to leave the American people guessing from one election to the next whether and how they will acquire health insurance. A bill of this impact requires a bipartisan approach. Senators Alexander and Murray have been negotiating in good faith to fix some of the problems with Obamacare. But I fear that the prospect of one last attempt at a strictly Republican bill has left the impression that their efforts cannot succeed. I hope they will resume their work should this last attempt at a partisan solution fail. I cannot in good conscience vote for the Graham-Cassidy proposal. I believe we could do better working together, Republicans and Democrats, and have not yet really tried. Nor could I support it without knowing how much it will cost, how it will effect insurance premiums, and how many people will be helped or hurt by it. Without a full CBO score, which won’t be available by the end of the month, we won’t have reliable answers to any of those questions.

And for that, Trump viciously attacked McCain.

John McCain never had any intention of voting for this Bill, which his Governor loves. He campaigned on Repeal & Replace. Let Arizona down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Arizona had a 116% increase in ObamaCare premiums last year, with deductibles very high. Chuck Schumer sold John McCain a bill of goods. Sad — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Large Block Grants to States is a good thing to do. Better control & management. Great for Arizona. McCain let his best friend L.G. down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

First off, block grants are not enough to cover all the people who desperately need healthcare. In fact, it limits funding to the point where state officials will have to decide who gets care and who doesn’t to avoid using up the grant money on expensive treatments, which sounds a lot like a death panel.

Second, Lindsey Graham’s friendship with McCain does not mean they vote the same, as Graham made clear on Twitter.

My friendship with @SenJohnMcCain is not based on how he votes but respect for how he’s lived his life and the person he is. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 22, 2017

Obamacare has its flaws, but those flaws can be fixed easily with bipartisan legislation. McCain understands this and he understands that repealing Obamacare would leave tens of millions of Americans without healthcare, including millions of conservatives in red states.

Donald Trump is an asshole. He wants to kill a major healthcare law just because it is known as Obamacare and because he is desperate for major legislation to sign. He hasn’t even actually read the damn bill, which medical organizations and the healthcare industry agree is terrible.

Besides, if Trump wanted McCain’s vote so much he should have thought of that before criticizing him for being a POW.

Featured Image: Alex Wong/Getty Images