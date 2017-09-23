Colin Kaepernick’s Mother Fires Back At Trump For Calling Him A ‘Son Of A B*tch’

On Friday, Donald Trump attacked NFL players such as Colin Kaepernick at a rally for Alabama Senate candidate Luther Strange (R). The amateur president called on NFL owners to fire players for taking a knee rather than standing during the national anthem. “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now,’” Trump said, adding, “‘He is fired.’”

Colin Kaepernick’s mother wasn’t having any of it. Do not mess with her son.

“Guess that makes me a proud bitch!” Teresa Kaepernick tweeted.

While Puerto Rico remains devastated by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, the so-called president is busy attacking black athletes.

Stephen Curry, a Golden State Warriors guard and two-time NBA MVP, said that he wasn’t interested in visiting the White House to celebrate the team’s 2017 championship. He added that he would wait to see how the team feels as a group. Curry said his reasons for not wanting to visit the White House were “that we basically don’t stand for what our president has said, and the things he hasn’t said at the right time,” according to SF Gate.

“By not going, hopefully, it will inspire some change for what we tolerate in this country and what we stand for, what is accepted and what we turn a blind eye toward.”

So, Trump tweeted a response. “Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!”

That’s right, he can’t break up with Trump. Trump is breaking up with him first, so there!

NBA star LeBron James fired back at Trump over his tweet, calling him a “bum” on Saturday.

“You bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain’t going! So therefore ain’t no invite,” James tweeted. “Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!” James tweeted.

LeSean McCoy, running back for the Buffalo Bills tweeted, “It’s really sad man … our president is a asshole.”

Mrs. Kaepernick retweeted that.

After a backlash, Trump took to his Twitter account.

“If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL, or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem,” he tweeted. “If not, YOU’RE FIRED. Find something else to do!”

Welp, if a ‘president’ disrespects our country then he should be fired.

