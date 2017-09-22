Scaramucci TV Appearance Goes Off The Rails As Show Brings Special Guest To Mock Him (VIDEO)

The most infamous characters from Donald Trump’s administration are resurfacing and coming back to haunt him. Just a few days ago, former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer made an appearance at the Emmys to mock his old boss, and now former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci has made a television appearance as well. Basically, Trump should be terrified if this keeps happening.

Anthony Scaramucci’s short-lived role in the White House was pure insanity for the entirety of its 11 days. From day one, he became polarizing and controversial, causing several actors to rush at the opportunity to imitate him – including comedian Mario Cantone, who became known for his perfect impersonation of ‘the Mooch.’ Little did Scaramucci know, his memorable time as Communications Director would come back to bite him in the a**.

On Friday, Scaramucci appeared on The View, where he was suddenly confronted with a surprise appearance by Cantone, who called Scaramucci his “doppelgänger.” Cantone sat right next to Scaramucci and said:

“Look at this guy! He’s my doppelgänger!”

Scaramucci was more than uncomfortable and tried to get Cantone to stop imitating him by asking semi-serious questions. Scaramucci asked:

“How bummed were you when I was fired? You were on your way. And then you got shot like a little bird and hit the water. You had to be bummed.”

Unfortunately for the Mooch, Cantone continued to imitate him and landed this epic diss:

“You’re lucky you’re here. You got nothing. Spicer got the EMMYs. You’re sitting here with four bleeding heart chiacchierones.”

Scaramucci tried to be a good sport for the rest of the show, but he was visibly irked by Cantone’s portrayal of him as he spoke about his time as Communications Director.

You can watch Scaramucci hate every second of this surprise appearance below:

Featured image via Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images