Michelle Obama Opens A Can Of Whoop A** On Trump Without Ever Mentioning His Name

Without even mentioning Donald Trump’s name former First Lady Michelle Obama opened a can of whoop ass on his administration Thursday, saying that the White House is currently being led by fear. Mrs Obama was speaking at a tech conference in Utah, and said that her husband’s presidency was built on hope, while Trump’s is being led with fear, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

“It isn’t just us first,” she said, referring to Trump’s “America first” agenda. “We live in a big country and a big world,” she said. “You can’t just want to help someone in a hurricane and not make sure they can go to the doctor when they’re sick.”

At the United Nations, Trump again reiterated his America First policies.

“As president of the United States, I will always put America first, just like you as the leaders of your countries will always and should always put your countries first,” he said.

Mrs. Obama said that “things are tough right now” and suggested that “we’re being tested” but added that she “continues to be hopeful” that the political climate will improve.

An audience member urged the former First Lady to run for president in 2020, but she said, “Oh, no! … Running for office is nowhere on the radar screen, but continuing in public service is something I will do for the rest of my life.”

Mrs. Obama isn’t alone in her thinking of the current administration.

According to a new Gallup poll, the majority of Americans think Trump lacks courage and is generally unprepared as a leader.

Only 22 percent of Americans describe Trump as prepared; 25 percent said he’s consistent; 28 percent said he’s inspiring, and only 32 percent feel that the former reality show star is courageous.

In contrast, 66 percent of Americans described President Barack Obama as a “strong and decisive” leader, and by 72 percent as a man “willing to make hard decisions” in a Gallup poll released at the same point in his first term, back in 2009.

Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images.