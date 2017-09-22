News

BREAKING: John McCain Breaks With His Best Senate Friend, Will Vote No On Graham-Cassidy Deathcare Bill (VIDEO)

By Shannon Barber ·

Senator John McCain is battling an aggressive form of brain cancer that will likely kill him, and he knows this. This grave reality seems to have given him a new outlook on his role as a United States Senator. In fact, his lease on life is so new and refreshing that he is going up against his best Senate friend, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC). Now that McCain is firmly in the “no” camp, the GOP can only lose one more vote, as Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) is already a hard “no” vote as well.

This bill is even more radical than the one McCain killed before, with a drastic move on the Senate Floor as Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell looked on with his stony turtle face signaling humiliation and rage. On this bill, McCain says:

“I cannot in good conscience vote for the Graham-Cassidy proposal.”

Here is the full statement, via Twitter:

His original statement in an interview was less promising, but he voiced grave concerns already, so this is really no surprise. He truly is an American hero. Here is the original interview:

