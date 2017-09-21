Mueller’s Latest Request In Russia Investigation Is Going To DESTROY Trump (DETAILS)

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has just dropped yet another unpleasant bombshell on Donald Trump, and it’s really going to screw our disgraceful POTUS over.

In the latest development in Trump’s Russia investigation, Mueller is requesting the phone records from an Air Force One meeting where Trump apparently “personally dictated” the misleading statement about a meeting involving members of his campaign and a Russian official.

Politico reports that records that Mueller is requesting will give insight into the statement that Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., gave – a statement that caused Trump a massive amount of trouble when it was exposed. Sources close to the investigation have also stated that Mueller is investigating whether or not Trump is guilty for obstruction of justice when it comes to the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

To make matters even worse for Trump, Mueller also wants the documents that were related to a press briefing in May, in which former White House press secretary Sean Spicer had stated that Trump had confidence in Comey – and yet he fired the then-FBI Director less than a week later.

If this doesn’t look like the walls are caving in on Trump, we don’t know what does. Mueller is getting closer to uncovering everything that Trump has been hiding, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to end well for the undeserving POTUS and his equally crooked campaign. What we can expect in the meantime is some very predictable, erratic behavior from Trump – threats to North Korea, unpresidential attacks on the media, more Obama and Clinton jabs – basically anything to distract America from his Russia probe. But Trump can only do that for so long – and it’s clearly starting to catch up with him. It’s only a matter of time before Mueller catches him red handed.

