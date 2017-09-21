Anti-Porn GOP Florida Lawmaker Was Just Caught Porning On Twitter

The GOP has a thing for porn. In 2016, Sen. Todd Weiler introduced legislation asking his state to recognize that porn is creating a public health hazard and Republicans thought that was a cool idea. Well, now it’s 2017 and a Florida lawmaker who filed a similar proposal was just busted favoriting a porn tweet. You could say he got Ted Cruzed.

Just a few days ago, State Rep. Ross Spano filed a bill to declare pornography a public health crisis in Florida, but from his Twitter account, it appears he “liked” a pornographic tweet.

According to the Orlando Weekly, the Republican’s list of likes on Twitter is typically football clips, Bible verses, and GOP-related content about how evil Islam is. But, nestled into his ‘likes’ list is a tweet from Jan. 8 by the “Goddess Lesbian” Twitter account, which features a video clip from adult entertainment company Reality Kings. On that same day, Spano liked a Biblical quote-tweet from Franklin Graham but we’re not sure if that was before or after he was watching lesbians having sexy-time in front of the camera.

Screenshot!

This wouldn’t matter in the least except for the bill Spano filled, HR157, which the Orlando Weekly notes is “incredibly harsh on adult content” and he left that ‘liked’ porn tweet up for nine months. It appears to be deleted now. Franklin Graham’s liked tweet is still there, though.

The bill, which is contrary to research, states that “recent research indicates that pornography is potentially biologically addictive, resulting in the user consuming increasingly more shocking material to satisfy the addiction,” and adds, “Pornography has a detrimental effect on families and is linked to a reluctance to enter into marriage, dissatisfaction in marriage and marital infidelity.”

Spano says he didn’t do it. It wasn’t him being horny on Twitter.

Obviously, I have a long social media history on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram since I was first elected in 2012. With a thorough examination of my accounts, it will be easy to see that this is not my doing. I have since gone back, once notified, and rectified the problem. And I’m now looking into how it occurred in the first place. In addition, referencing my prior statement, I don’t believe any of this takes the focus off of the fact that there is a direct correlation between pornography and a host of societal problems, including human trafficking, exploitation of children, sex slavery, and domestic violence.

Sure, it wasn’t Spano, it must have been that other Spano guy with the same Twitter account and password. Sounds legit!

Image via YouTube screen capture.