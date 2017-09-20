Trump’s UN Speech May Have Been Terrible, But The Faces Of Other Representatives Were Priceless

By now you would be more than aware of President Trump’s first address to the United Nations General Assembly, a speech that CNN’s senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta referred to as “a lot of Trump tweets strung together.”

Trump has never been shy in criticizing the UN, but now also needs their help and in his rambling, combative 41-minute speech, allegedly written by Stephen Miller, the President acted like school bully, calling terrorists “losers,” referring to Kim Jong Un as “Rocket Man” and threatening to “totally destroy North Korea” if the US and its allies were forced to defend themselves.

In fact, at times it almost seemed like an unfunny roast of sorts, looking around the room, randomly calling out world leaders and criticizing their leadership, as well as their countries; He called the Iranian government “a corrupt dictatorship behind the false guise of a democracy” whose “chief exports are violence, bloodshed, and chaos” and described Venezuela under President Nicolás Maduro as a “corrupt regime” that has “destroyed a prosperous nation by ideology that has produced poverty and misery everywhere it has been tried.” Strangely enough, Russia wasn’t targeted in his act.

President Trump seemed quite happy with his delivery, taking to Twitter to boast about the overwhelmingly positive reaction to his speech:

A great and important day at the United Nations.Met with leaders of many nations who agree with much (or all) of what I stated in my speech! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2017

But was it, though? Sure, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted that, in his 30 years with the UN, he had never heard a “bolder or more courageous speech,” however, few shared Netanyahu’s sentiments. They say a picture paints a thousand words and here are some pictures that show the true responses of those in attendance as the President delivered his address:

North Korean ambassador Ja Song Nam stormed out before the President had even begun speaking, which left both seats empty for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

All White House Chief of Staff John Kelly could do was put his head in his hands and wish he was anywhere else, while the first lady listened on expressionless, although maybe she’s just not capable of facial expressions right now.

Were the Zimbabwean representatives even listening? I guess it could be a pretty opportune chance to catch a power-nap.

This Syrian delegate seemed to be giving President Trump a not-so-subtle hand gesture.

The first thing you would probably notice about this Iranian representative is his less-than-pleased facial expression, but it turns out it was the fact that he donned his glasses while Trump blasted Tehran’s “rogue regime” that showed his true feelings:

In Persian culture putting on one's glasses is the equivalent of GTFOH https://t.co/36u6Fx4anM — Arash Karami (@thekarami) September 19, 2017

But the facial expressions of everyone shown here were almost certainly representative of almost all in attendance.

