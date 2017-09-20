Trump APOLOGIZED To Dictator After Protesters Attacked His Guards’ Fists With Their Faces

Donald Trump has spent a lot of time cozying up to dictators during his time as what we are forced to call “President,” but he just did something that should have every single American outraged: he apologized to Turkish dictator Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over an incident earlier this year in which his bodyguards brutally attacked American protesters.

Eleven Americans were injured (including a police officer) and nine were hospitalized when Erdoğan’s security forces charged a group of peaceful protesters outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence.

“We are communicating our concern to the Turkish government in the strongest possible terms,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said at the time.

Apparently, that translates to: “I’m sorry Daddy, please don’t be mad at me. Can I still have a pony?”

Erdoğan told PBS NewsHour on Tuesday that Donald Trump called “about a week ago about this issue.” And Trump certainly took a stand…against Americans:

“He said that he was sorry and that he was going to follow up on this issue when we come to the United States within the framework for an official visit.”

The White House, which regularly lies in press conferences and releases, denies that an apology was made.

Last month, a grand jury indicted 19 defendants (including 15 of Erdoğan’s security guards) for the brutal attack on protesters. The Hill reports:

The defendants, 16 of whom were charged in June on criminal complaints, were indicted on a charge of conspiracy to commit a crime of violence. Many of the 19 were also indicted on additional charges including assault with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault. The charges stem from Turkish President Recep Erdogan’s visit to Washington in May to meet President Trump. Guards for Erdogan attacked protesters near the embassy in a brawl that was caught on video. The Turkish Embassy defended the guards at the time, saying they were acting in self-defense and claiming the protesters were aligned with a terrorist group from Turkey. But Washington’s police chief said the attack was unprovoked.

Two defendants have been arrested, but the rest are currently at large.

Was Erdoğan lying? Maybe — but at this point, he is more trustworthy than our serial liar-in-chief who regularly shows his disdain for the majority of the people he is supposed to lead.

Donald Trump is disgusting, as is anyone who works for him willingly.

