Obama Just Made A VERY Powerful Statement About Trump’s Attempts To Repeal Obamacare (VIDEO)

President Barack Obama appeared today at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s “Goalkeepers” event, an event aimed at effecting change on a global scale in the areas of world hunger, education access and quality, clean energy, healthcare, gender equality, clean water, climate action, and a host of other goals the Foundation wants to help us work toward.

Many speakers were on hand for the event, including President Obama, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, will.i.am, Malala, Stephen Fry, and more, all with stories of empowerment and positive change and possibility. But in America’s current climate of fear and unease about what will happen with health care in this country, it was President Obama’s speech that was particularly emblematic of the struggle we face in determining the outcome of the American way of life when it comes to insurance, medical care, and ongoing health concerns.

This is in stark contrast with what we see in everyday life in America, where we seemingly can’t even agree on whether or not white supremacists are bad, or if it’s okay to run over protesters. We are engaged in a fight for our very lives, and at least legislatively speaking, Obama knows how hard it looks from where we are.

From the video you’re about to watch:

“[W]hen I see those people trying to undo that hard-won progress, for the 50th or 60th time, with bills that would raise costs or reduce coverage, or roll back protections for older Americans or people with pre-existing conditions – the cancer survivor, the expecting mom, or the child with autism, or asthma, for whom coverage once again would be almost unattainable… it is aggravating. And all of this being done without any demonstrable economic, or actuarial, or plain common sense rationale — it frustrates. And it’s certainly frustrating to have to mobilize every couple months to keep our leaders from inflicting real human suffering on our constituents.”

President Obama couldn’t be more right. Although he is diplomatic here and does not call out Donald Trump and the Republicans by name, it is vital that we hold them to account. It is absolutely imperative that we make sure they cannot tear away at the fabric of our society and rip away at the moral cloth we’ve woven in beginning the process of ensuring every American has access to health care.

