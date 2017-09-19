Trump Doesn’t Want You To Know About This Study That PROVES Refugees Contribute To Our Economy

Trump administration officials who were under pressure from the White House scrapped a study which found that refugees had brought in more government revenue overall than they had cost in benefits, the New York Times reports. The Trump administration has been unable to rationalize its move to reduce the number of refugees allowed into the United States next year, so it rejected a study by the Department of Health and Human Services which concluded that refugees brought in $63 billion more in government revenues over the past ten years than they cost.

The draft report, which was obtained by The New York Times, contradicts a central argument made by advocates of deep cuts in refugee totals as President Trump faces an Oct. 1 deadline to decide on an allowable number. The issue has sparked intense debate within his administration as opponents of the program, led by Mr. Trump’s chief policy adviser, Stephen Miller, assert that continuing to welcome refugees is too costly and raises concerns about terrorism.

The study concluded that refugees “contributed an estimated $269.1 billion in revenues to all levels of government” between 2005 and 2014 via the payment of federal, state and local taxes. “Overall, this report estimated that the net fiscal impact of refugees was positive over the 10-year period, at $63 billion.”

The White House claims that the study was politically motivated.

“This leak was delivered by someone with an ideological agenda, not someone looking at hard data,” a White House spokesman said. “The actual report pursuant to the presidential memorandum shows that refugees with few skills coming from war-torn countries take more government benefits from the Department of Health and Human Services than the average population, and are not a net benefit to the U.S. economy.”

According to two sources, Miller personally intervened to ensure that only the costs — and not any fiscal benefit — of the program were considered, so it appears that he intentionally left out a few major details.

