Republican Senate Candidate Thinks If You Don’t Believe In God You Deserve To Be Shot

Republicans always like to push back on the idea that they are bigots. However, that’s hard to believe, considering some of their racist and otherwise bigoted official policies. It becomes an even harder claim to believe when they have openly bigoted candidates. Case in point – Alabama Senate Candidate Roy Moore.

Moore has been removed from the federal bench not once but twice, due to his allowing his bigotry to make him defy the United States Supreme Court. Now, Moore has decided that his next target of American citizens is those who do not believe in the Christian god. In a shocking statement, Moore says of non-believers:

“You wonder why we’re having shootings, and killings here in 2017? Because we’ve asked for it. We’ve taken God out of everything. We’ve taken prayer out of school, we’ve taken prayer out of council meetings.”

This man is a deranged extremist. He gave a speech just last month where he blamed America’s march away from religion in the public square for the nation’s ills. Well, newsflash, Mr. Moore: America is not, never has been, and never will be a Christian nation. You and your fellow fascist Christ warriors are in for a rude awakening. The rest of us will not tolerate your continued verbal abuse of us, and nor will we tolerate your attempting to enshrine bigotry into law. Considering where you’re from – super Christian Alabama – you’ll likely win your Senate race. However, I am sure that there are cooler heads within the United States Senate – including other Republicans – who will find this language offensive and outrageous, as they should.

You, sir, are a bigot and a charlatan who has no business holding public office of any kind.

