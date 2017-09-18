WATCH: Trump Brags About Himself And Trump Tower During Remarks At United Nations Headquarters

It took all of a few seconds for Donald Trump to start bragging about himself during his remarks at the United Nations.

Trump World Tower is a residential skyscraper catering primarily to the wealthy.

It also happens to be across the street from the United Nations Headquarters where the General Assembly is meeting this week and where Trump spoke on Monday morning.

Predictably, Trump began his remarks by bragging about the building and himself.

“Thank you very much. Thank you. I actually saw great potential right across the street to be honest with you,” Trump began. “And it was only for the reason that the United Nations was here that that turned out to be such a successful project. So, I want to thank you, Ambassador Haley for your introduction and your steadfast advocacy for American interests on the world stage.”

Here’s the video via Twitter.

Pres. Trump on luxury residential property by UN: United Nations being there was reason “that turned out to be such a successful project.” pic.twitter.com/kid9STah3W — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 18, 2017

So, Trump can’t even stop being a narcissist for one day to address the distinguished diplomats and representatives of the United Nations.

It should be noted that New Yorkers strongly opposed the construction of Trump World Tower in the late 1990s, including legendary journalist Walter Cronkite.

Basically, Trump robbed the neighborhood of their view of the East River and Long Island by placing a big ugly tower in front of it so that only wealthy people staying in his building could enjoy it. Residents were also concerned that the big ugly building would dwarf the more aesthetically pleasing United Nations Headquarters, which it did.

Trump is nothing more than a cheap salesman who is more interested in touting his real estate ventures than he is in promoting international peace and cooperation. That’s incredibly sad.

Once again, Trump embarrassed himself and America on the world stage. And those were just his opening remarks. Just imagine how much more he will embarrass our country before he is done speaking. The United States is going to be an even bigger joke on the international stage than we have ever been.

