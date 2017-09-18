Michael Flynn Begs For Donations On Twitter, Gets Wrecked By The Internet

Remember that time Michael Flynn led ‘lock her up’ chants at a rally for Donald Trump, and also said that he “would be in jail” if he had done “a tenth” of what Hillary Clinton did? Well, that was last year. It’s 2017 and the disgraced former Trump administration national security adviser is begging for donations to help with expenses to defray costs connected to the investigations into Russian election meddling.

“The various investigations arising out of the 2016 presidential election have placed a tremendous financial burden on our brother Mike and his family. The enormous expense of attorneys’ fees and other related expenses far exceed their ability to pay,” Flynn’s siblings, Joe Flynn and Barbara Redgate, said in a statement, according to CNN.

“To help ensure that he can defend himself, we have set up a legal defense fund, and we are asking Mike’s supporters, veterans and all people of goodwill to contribute whatever amount they can to this fund.,” the statement continued.

On Twitter, Flynn wrote, “Lori and I are very grateful to my brother Joe and sister Barbara for creating a fund to help pay my legal defense costs,” and added, “We deeply appreciate the support of family and friends across this nation who have touched our lives.”

Flynn included a link to donate so that he will not be locked up. Isn’t karma a wonderful thing?

We deeply appreciate the support of family and friends across this nation who have touched our lives. https://t.co/O08co3DRpn 2/2 — General Flynn (@GenFlynn) September 18, 2017

Twitter users are drinking Flynn’s tears.

Do you accept rubles? — TJ (@TJishsh) September 18, 2017

You mean you already spent all the money you got for selling out your country??? — Bente Klinge (@BenteKlinge) September 18, 2017

You're a traitor. — Grant Stern (@grantstern) September 18, 2017

have fun in prison — Lee Perry (@likeleeperry) September 18, 2017

Nice to know you'll have the support of family on visiting days. — StuckinIL (@mjamgb22) September 18, 2017

I wish I could SPIT through twitter, you disgust me. 😤😤😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/ppe3fynMaH — cold war vet (@katkel_ga) September 18, 2017

You could have saved the trouble of having to set up a defense fund by not being a traitor. — kat kl (@madkatkl) September 18, 2017

Espionage is a tough charge to defend against eh Mike? — Pinche-GOP Meltdown (@Pinche_Pi) September 18, 2017

Wait, this was the guy yelling "lock her up" Karmas attacked to a blowtorch — Thirtysixmiles (@thirtysixmiles) September 18, 2017

Maybe you should have saved some of that foreign money you lied about receiving — GatorOs (@GatorOs) September 18, 2017

There are some Trump supporters on Twitter who are heralding Flynn as a ‘hero’ who has been undermined by the ‘Deep State’. We encourage those conservatives to donate every penny they have stashed away to help this traitorous arsehole while Special Counsel Robert Mueller buries him. Meanwhile, our donations can go to candidates who will help us to drain Trump’s murky swamp which strangely seems to have a Russia accent now, thankyouverymuch.

Photo by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images.