Michael Flynn Begs For Donations On Twitter, Gets Wrecked By The Internet

By Conover Kennard ·

Remember that time Michael Flynn led ‘lock her up’ chants at a rally for Donald Trump, and also said that he “would be in jail” if he had done “a tenth” of what Hillary Clinton did? Well, that was last year. It’s 2017 and the disgraced former Trump administration national security adviser is begging for donations to help with expenses to defray costs connected to the investigations into Russian election meddling.

“The various investigations arising out of the 2016 presidential election have placed a tremendous financial burden on our brother Mike and his family. The enormous expense of attorneys’ fees and other related expenses far exceed their ability to pay,” Flynn’s siblings, Joe Flynn and Barbara Redgate, said in a statement, according to CNN.

“To help ensure that he can defend himself, we have set up a legal defense fund, and we are asking Mike’s supporters, veterans and all people of goodwill to contribute whatever amount they can to this fund.,” the statement continued.

On Twitter, Flynn wrote, “Lori and I are very grateful to my brother Joe and sister Barbara for creating a fund to help pay my legal defense costs,” and added, “We deeply appreciate the support of family and friends across this nation who have touched our lives.”

Flynn included a link to donate so that he will not be locked up. Isn’t karma a wonderful thing?

Twitter users are drinking Flynn’s tears.

There are some Trump supporters on Twitter who are heralding Flynn as a ‘hero’ who has been undermined by the ‘Deep State’. We encourage those conservatives to donate every penny they have stashed away to help this traitorous arsehole while Special Counsel Robert Mueller buries him. Meanwhile, our donations can go to candidates who will help us to drain Trump’s murky swamp which strangely seems to have a Russia accent now, thankyouverymuch.

Photo by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images.

