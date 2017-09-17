Trump Posts Disgusting Video Of Himself Viciously Assaulting Hillary Clinton

This is beyond unpresidential.
During a narcissistic tweetstorm on Sunday morning. Donald Trump retweeted a video featuring him driving a golf ball into Hillary Clinton’s back. The ball knocks her down as she boards a plane. The person who shared the meme captioned it “Trump’s amazing golf swing” and referred to Hillary with the nickname “Crooked Hillary” that Trump often calls her.
Donald Trump’s amazing golf swing #CrookedHillary pic.twitter.com/vKhxxFCBV1
— Mike (@Fuctupmind) September 14, 2017
Trump literally just retweeted a video of himself committing violence against a woman. Purposely hitting someone with a golf ball is assault, and this video appears to be a threat.
This is not something a so-called American president should be tweeting.
But Trump did it anyway and the backlash was swift and brutal.
What a surprise – Mr “grab them by the pussy” retweeting a gif of violence against women.
— Brief Truth (@TheBriefTruth) September 17, 2017
This has to be by far the most childish thing you have retweeted. When are you going to start acting presidential?
— Chazz Archer (@ChazzAndreassi) September 17, 2017
Seriously? WTH is wrong with you?
— Sandy Scerra (@99Turtles) September 17, 2017
Trump is a pig🐷
— Maggie🥂 (@MaggieM57) September 17, 2017
This is a sick, demented clip that should never have been tweeted in the first place but our asinine @POTUS retweeted it! Violence to women
— Irish Mason 🗽🇺🇸 (@IrishMason) September 17, 2017
You’ve tweeted a lot of things that were wrong, but I gotta tell you, this one takes the cake. #disgusting #violent
— I love my dog (@mountainette) September 17, 2017
How embarrassing to have a President who would actually retweet this. #TrumpDisgraceful
— Dr. Solfege (@EngelAcademy) September 17, 2017
This is what @POTUS does all day. pic.twitter.com/rF0txCOXRR
— Brian P-C (@AlbertB_71) September 17, 2017
Donald Trump should be ashamed of himself and he owes Hillary Clinton and the country a public apology and must immediately remove this offensive post. Violence against women in any form is not okay.
Featured Image: Jim Lo Scalzo – Pool/Getty Images