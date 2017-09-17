Trump Posts Disgusting Video Of Himself Viciously Assaulting Hillary Clinton

This is beyond unpresidential.

During a narcissistic tweetstorm on Sunday morning. Donald Trump retweeted a video featuring him driving a golf ball into Hillary Clinton’s back. The ball knocks her down as she boards a plane. The person who shared the meme captioned it “Trump’s amazing golf swing” and referred to Hillary with the nickname “Crooked Hillary” that Trump often calls her.

Trump literally just retweeted a video of himself committing violence against a woman. Purposely hitting someone with a golf ball is assault, and this video appears to be a threat.

This is not something a so-called American president should be tweeting.

But Trump did it anyway and the backlash was swift and brutal.

What a surprise – Mr “grab them by the pussy” retweeting a gif of violence against women. — Brief Truth (@TheBriefTruth) September 17, 2017

This has to be by far the most childish thing you have retweeted. When are you going to start acting presidential? — Chazz Archer (@ChazzAndreassi) September 17, 2017

Seriously? WTH is wrong with you? — Sandy Scerra (@99Turtles) September 17, 2017

Trump is a pig🐷 — Maggie🥂 (@MaggieM57) September 17, 2017

This is a sick, demented clip that should never have been tweeted in the first place but our asinine @POTUS retweeted it! Violence to women — Irish Mason 🗽🇺🇸 (@IrishMason) September 17, 2017

You’ve tweeted a lot of things that were wrong, but I gotta tell you, this one takes the cake. #disgusting #violent — I love my dog (@mountainette) September 17, 2017

How embarrassing to have a President who would actually retweet this. #TrumpDisgraceful — Dr. Solfege (@EngelAcademy) September 17, 2017

Donald Trump should be ashamed of himself and he owes Hillary Clinton and the country a public apology and must immediately remove this offensive post. Violence against women in any form is not okay.

Featured Image: Jim Lo Scalzo – Pool/Getty Images