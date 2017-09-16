Ohio Fireman In Deep Sh*t For HORRIBLE Remarks About Saving ‘N*****s’

A firefighter in Ohio recently came under fire for expressing his “economic uncertainty” (a synonym the media concocted for “racism” while attempting to explain why people voted for Trump) about rescuing black people.

If it came down to choosing to rescue a single dog or “a million n*ggers,” Franklin township firefighter Tyler Roysdon says he would save the dog, which is “more important than” all those African-Americans he hates.

According to Roysdon’s Facebook “likes,” he is a fan of Donald Trump, Duck Dynasty, and far-Right Facebook group “Uncle Sam’s Misguided Children” — just so you know what sort of person we’re dealing with.

Roysdon was suspended from his position “indefinitely” as soon as township officials learned of the post, which went viral on social media because that’s what happens when terrible people say terrible things. It’s also very likely he will lose his job according to a statement from officials:

“Recently, a Franklin Township volunteer firefighter posted unacceptable remarks on social media. Upon gaining knowledge of this information, Fire Chief Steve Bishop immediately contacted the firefighter and directed the comments be removed. The firefighter was suspended without pay until the Board of Township Trustees could meet to determine a course of action. Chief Bishop does not have the authority to terminate employees. Termination of any township employee requires a vote by the Board of Trustees.”

It’s unclear if Roysdon’s racism has ever affected his work or if he has caused anyone to die, but this is absolutely something that should be investigated.

Featured image via screengrab