Oh, How The Handsome Have Fallen: Gainesville ‘Hot Cop’ Turns Out To Be Hiding Some Nazi Tendencies

Remember the “Hot Cops” from the Gainesville, Florida Police Department that nearly broke the internet? The post by the GPD got so many likes, comments, and shares from thirsty females across the country that the wives of two of them had to – ahem – assert their authority to let would-be suitors know the hunks were taken.

The young, semi-Karl Urban-looking guy on the right turned out to be single, while the “Bruce Willis in ‘Striking Distance’” guy was married, and that Jack Johnson-esque fella in the middle, well… He’s a Nazi. Oh, and married. I wonder what his wife thought about her husband’s newfound fame as a sex symbol after somebody compiled a few of his old Facebook posts and found out he was the best-looking anti-Semite in Florida.

His name is Mike Hamill, and jokes about killing Jews help him sleep at night, apparently:

That actually makes sense, since he clearly came up with a “final solution” for the stupid people who annoy him way back in 2011:

Here’s the thing: Yes, I know it sucks to find out this guy is a Nazi. And yeah, maybe you’re a little red-faced if you were among those that spread the GPD post via Facebook share, now that his virulent anti-Semitism is out in the open, and he’s been suspended pending an investigation.

But there are probably some folks reading this who are genuinely surprised, and this part of the article you’re reading is just for you guys:

Mike Hamill is a white cop in the Deep South. If that doesn’t clue you in, maybe you don’t know what galvanized the nation into passing the Civil Rights Act in 1964. There’s a movie about it, actually. And it looks like the show’s not over.

