GOP Implodes As California Passes Bill To Make Congress Censure Trump’s Racism (DETAILS)

About a month ago, Donald Trump shocked the country by responding to a violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville in a way that was completely vile. Defending white supremacists and stating that ‘both sides’ were responsible for the violence, Americans across the country were horrified that such a racist message could come from the President of the United States. And now, some areas of the country are standing up to it.

California is now sending a strong message to Trump and his administration in response to the horrific endorsements Trump has given to white supremacists. The lower house of the California legislature has just passed a resolution that is demanding that Congress censure Trump so that the undeserving POTUS is clear that “We will no longer tolerate his behavior.” Assembly member Tony Thurmond said:

“The leader of the free world can’t continue to use language that legitimizes the actions of extremists groups that promote hate. Congress must exercise its power to check the president by voting for his immediate censure.”

While a GOP-dominant Congress likely won’t censure Trump, this initiative marks the first attempt to censure a sitting President since 1834 – and that should send a strong message. The Hill also reports that California is trying to get other states to join them in similar ways, demanding that Trump should “publicly apologize to all Americans for his racist and bigoted behavior.”

This bill follows Trump’s own resolution in which he tried to condemn the attacks in Charlottesville. However, he continues to fall short with his weak statements. Refusing to denounce the specific hate groups that are responsible, Trump instead spoke against “racism in all forms.” Here’s Trump’s weak, spineless statement:

“We condemn the recent violence in Charlottesville and oppose hatred, bigotry, and racism in all forms.”

Hours before, Trump had doubled down on his horrendous “both sides” comment, stating that counterprotesters were also to blame:

“You have some pretty bad dudes on the other side also. When you look at really what’s happened since Charlottesville, a lot of people are saying and people have actually written, ‘Gee Trump may have a point.’”

That is seriously disgusting. For that statement alone, Trump deserves the treatment he’s getting from California.

