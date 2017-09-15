News

Trump Fans Are Crying In Their Milk After Their Hero Breaks Yet Another Promise To Them (TWEETS)

By Rika Christensen ·

Trump made a bad decision, or so his ardent followers seem to think. His attempts to work something out with Congressional Democrats on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, and also his remarks that current construction on his stupid border wall involves mostly existing fencing, have set off their ire. Big-time and small-time MAGAsh*ts alike are crying today, because their rigid, purist minds suffer from severe tunnel vision that doesn’t include Trump doing, well, what he’s done. They want Trump to do what he promised and damn the consequences to millions who aren’t like them.

Take Joe Walsh, for example. Walsh is a former U.S. Representative from Illinois’ 8th district, but his big claim to fame is being a deadbeat dad. All he wants is for Trump to cut his taxes and build the wall. With Trump’s latest tweets on DACA and the wall, though, he’s ready to abandon Trump and throw his support to…probably someone worse:

Then we have Ann Coulter, who seems to have developed some serious regret about writing a book called In Trump We Trust. If Walsh is crying, Coulter is raging:

There are others who are sobbing over Trump’s about-face on these issues, too. They were conned, they know it, but they were too dumb and blinded by the racist who said anything they wanted to hear to think this might happen prior to the election.

Poor Donald can’t catch a break, but we can’t feel sorry for him or his delusional MAGAs here.

Featured image via Justin Merriman/Getty Images

Author: Rika ChristensenRika Christensen is an experienced writer and loves debating politics. Engage with her and see more of her work by following her on Facebook and Twitter