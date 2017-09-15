Trump Fans Are Crying In Their Milk After Their Hero Breaks Yet Another Promise To Them (TWEETS)

Trump made a bad decision, or so his ardent followers seem to think. His attempts to work something out with Congressional Democrats on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, and also his remarks that current construction on his stupid border wall involves mostly existing fencing, have set off their ire. Big-time and small-time MAGAsh*ts alike are crying today, because their rigid, purist minds suffer from severe tunnel vision that doesn’t include Trump doing, well, what he’s done. They want Trump to do what he promised and damn the consequences to millions who aren’t like them.

Take Joe Walsh, for example. Walsh is a former U.S. Representative from Illinois’ 8th district, but his big claim to fame is being a deadbeat dad. All he wants is for Trump to cut his taxes and build the wall. With Trump’s latest tweets on DACA and the wall, though, he’s ready to abandon Trump and throw his support to…probably someone worse:

Trump: “We’re close to a deal on amnesty. The wall will come later.” That’s not why we voted for you. https://t.co/0eFMR9jvxT — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 14, 2017

This is ‘the art of the deal’ right? Can someone remind the president why he was elected? — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 14, 2017

If true, Trump is done. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 14, 2017

We voted for #MAGA, not #DACA. Pull your head out Mr President. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 14, 2017

He ran on: “BUILD THE WALL!” He didn’t run on: “FIX UP SOME OF THE EXISTING FENCING!” Not surprising. Just very disappointing. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 14, 2017

I’m tired of @fox news saying: “It’s not the Donald’s fault. Big, bad GOP made him do it.” Bullshit. Trump is responsible for what he does. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 14, 2017

NONE of this is a surprise. I voted 4 Trump knowing he wasn’t a Conservative & knowing he had no core. I voted 4 the wall & against amnesty — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 14, 2017

Then we have Ann Coulter, who seems to have developed some serious regret about writing a book called In Trump We Trust. If Walsh is crying, Coulter is raging:

“Put a fork in Trump, he’s dead.” https://t.co/xEu5lwhmqO — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 14, 2017

At this point, who DOESN’T want Trump impeached? https://t.co/g1mMhmm8ng — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 14, 2017

If we’re not getting a wall, I’d prefer President Pence. https://t.co/g1mMhmm8ng — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 14, 2017

Let’s play Jeopardy. ANSWER: An Easter egg. QUESTION: What’s

the only thing easier to roll than Donald J. Trump? — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 14, 2017

Let’s just tell @realDonaldTrump there was a hurricane at the border. Maybe he’ll rush down there with FEMA and build a wall. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 14, 2017

What’s the only difference between @realDonald Trump & Carrot Top? Carrot Top might actually build the wall. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 14, 2017

There are others who are sobbing over Trump’s about-face on these issues, too. They were conned, they know it, but they were too dumb and blinded by the racist who said anything they wanted to hear to think this might happen prior to the election.

Trump’s going to have to PAY people to attend his rallies now… ….and to chant “Build that NEW RENOVATION OF OLD FENCES!” Wait, what?😏 https://t.co/ouSYdSByjJ — Mensans for USA (@Mensans4USA) September 14, 2017

Disgusted I ever supported you. My family went through a lot supporting u. Cruz should have been nominee. Despise u & the other GOP traitors — Patriotic Mama☄ (@BluegillRises) September 14, 2017

Trump used the grieving parents of those killed by illegal aliens as props then betrays them like this.#AmnestyDon — mediacritic (@mediacritik) September 14, 2017

Do you really want to be remembered as #AmnestyDon, the biggest traitor in US history since Benedict Arnold, and be a one term POTUS? — Adorable Deplorable (@OliMauritania) September 14, 2017

Do you really want to turn Florida blue and make our country look like a 3rd world hell hole? Tell us #AmnestyDon? — Adorable Deplorable (@OliMauritania) September 14, 2017

#AmnestyDon going to make himself a one term President just so he can get a week’s worth of good headlines from the Liberal media. SAD! — Craig 🇺🇸 Norwalk (@LosGoyers) September 14, 2017

I donated, volunteered, & trolled to help pull off the political miracle of the century, & all I got was a guy pushing amnesty. #AmnestyDon — Coach Finstock (@RisenCoach) September 14, 2017

Did ivanka cry again or something? #AmnestyDon — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) September 14, 2017

Dear @realDonaldTrump,

We didn’t elect you to give Dems

whatever they want!! We elected

you to do what you promised! 😡#AmnestyDon #DACADeal — CJ Schafer (@RaisedRightWI) September 14, 2017

people aren’t getting JUST HOW F*CKING MAD MAGA IS RIGHT NOW “There will be no Amnesty”- DT

Arizona

8-31-16#AmnestyDon — David Alvord (@davealvord164) September 14, 2017

Poor Donald can’t catch a break, but we can’t feel sorry for him or his delusional MAGAs here.

