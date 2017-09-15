Ohio Fireman Suspended Indefinitely Over Extremely Racist Facebook Post (VIDEO)

An Ohio fireman from Franklin Township has just been suspended over his Facebook post which contains racist remarks. Tyler Roysdon used his social media account to say that if there was an emergency he would rather save a dog than a “n*gger.” While Roysdon is a volunteer fireman, he does receive payment for each emergency run which he takes part in, according to WHIO.

And now, with his social media post easy to Google for any potential employers, he might have a hard time getting a job.

Roysdon wrote on Facebook that if he had to choose between saving a dog and an African-American man from a burning building, he would save the dog’s life because “one dog is more important than a million n*ggers.”

Roysdon has just learned a valuable lesson: when you write something on social media, other people can read it. The Facebook post was deleted after Fire Chief Steve Bishop instructed him to do so.

At this point. Roysdon’s case is under review.

“Recently, a Franklin Township volunteer firefighter posted unacceptable remarks on social media. Upon gaining knowledge of this information, Fire Chief Steve Bishop immediately contacted the firefighter and directed the comments be removed,” the statement reads. “The firefighter was suspended without pay until the Board of Township Trustees could meet to determine a course of action. Chief Bishop does not have the authority to terminate employees. Termination of any township employee requires a vote by the Board of Trustees.”

Watch:

Roysdon’s post didn’t go over well, according to the responses. One of them read, “Wow is all I can say” while another commenter wrote, “SMH.”

The fireman’s Facebook page looks like Ted Nugent took a sh*t all over it.

Apparently, Roysdon likes to go mudding, shooting, fishing, and now he can start collecting coupons, too, since he’ll be in a lower income bracket. Life is hard.

Images via Facebook.