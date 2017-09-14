Trump Just Bragged About The Size Of His Hands At Hurricane Irma Relief Event (VIDEO)

The size of Donald Trump’s hands seems to be an issue, even with the so-called president. Marco Rubio mocked the size of Trump’s tiny hands during the campaign last year. “He is taller than me, he’s like 6′ 2″, which is why I don’t understand why his hands are the size of someone who is 5′ 2″,” Rubio said at the time. “Have you seen his hands? And you know what they say about men with small hands.” At a Republican debate, Trump held up his hands and said to the audience, “Look at those hands. Are those small hands?”

For the second time in two weeks, Trump brought up the size of his hands while helping out with hurricane relief. On Thursday, Trump was in Naples, Florida not doing a photo-op. Trump was getting ready to pass out sandwiches, then he fudged up putting his gloves on, according to a White House pool report.

“They’re too small,” Trump said.

Here's the moment when President Trump … needed bigger foodservice gloves pic.twitter.com/vSuKmevitz — Peter Stevenson (@PeterWStevenson) September 14, 2017

Two weeks ago, Trump made a similar remark about his YUGE hands. “My hands are too big,” he said while turning toward a camera.

As he puts on plastic gloves to serve food at NRG Stadium…President Trump turns to press and says: "My hands are too big!" pic.twitter.com/WIUTLOS4XD — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) September 2, 2017

In 2016, in an interview with the Washington Post, Trump spoke about his “strong hands.”

“My hands are normal hands,” he said. “I was on line shaking hands with supporters and one of the supporters said, ‘Mr. Trump, you have strong hands, you have good size hands.’ And then another one would say, ‘Oh, you have great hands, Mr. Trump. I had no idea.'”

This all began around 30 years ago when Graydon Carter, the editor of Vanity Fair magazine, described Trump in Spy magazine as a “short-fingered vulgarian.”

Later, Carter said that he wrote the Sky magazine comment in 1988 “just to drive him a little bit crazy.”

It worked. President Tiny Hands is so deeply insecure that he has to keep telling the public about how big his claw-like appendages are.

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images.