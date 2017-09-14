Racist GOP Rep. Steve King Goes BALLISTIC Over Trump’s DACA Deal

This is what happens when racists don’t get their way.

With a single deal, Donald Trump enraged his racist base, including Iowa GOP Rep. Steve King.

On Wednesday, Democrats announced that they had struck a deal with Trump to revive the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program put in place by President Obama to prevent the deportation of 800,000 people who were brought to the United States as children by their undocumented parents.

When Trump first scrapped the program, his conservative base cheered while the rest of the nation expressed revulsion.

But Trump also left the issue to Congress, thus opening the door for legislative action to save the program. So, Senator Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi offered Trump a deal. DACA will be restored and enshrined in law and Trump will get some enhanced border security that does not include a giant useless expensive wall.

Trump took the deal and now conservatives are furious.

In fact, Steve King went on CNN to whine about the deal and even threatened Trump with political ruin.

“The base will leave him — they can’t support him anymore. I am talking about my constituents in Iowa that will say you need to be behind trump. I am. I support his entire agenda… I support the agenda Trump had when he went into office and I support almost every piece of the agenda — except the amnesty piece being dangled, and that’s so destructive to a first world country. If you do not have the rule of law or respect for that law, the people writing the immigration laws are the people breaking them. We had a protest here, DREAMers coming up demanding we give them amnesty. What right do law breakers have to make demands from the citizens of the United States of America. If anything, they should be pleading for it and not demanding.”

King also predicted that, “Things are going to be going downhill real fast or the Republicans will be done for 2018 and 2020.”

Here’s the video via YouTube.

Amnesty is term used for people who broke the law. These 800,000 people did not break any law. Their parents did. These children had no control over their parents’ actions and did not understand that a law was being broken. Therefore, these children should not be forced to go back to a country they know nothing about. America is their home.

Furthermore, King is a seriously depraved individual if he thinks these people should have to beg to stay in the country. They did nothing wrong. But King is clearly showing that he lacks compassion and is nothing more than a racist who has no business being a member of Congress.

Featured image via screenshot