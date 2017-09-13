White Supremacist Marine Kicked Out Of The Corps After Being Busted Doing Nazi Stuff

The best way to not get fired, get kicked out of school or booted out of the military if you’re a Nazi, is to not do Nazi stuff. Apparently, one Marine just couldn’t stop himself and was arrested at a pro-Confederate rally (where we’re totally sure it was just about his ‘heritage’), and took it upon himself to unfurl a banner with a white supremacist slogan – allegedly.

Staff Sgt. Joseph Manning was stationed at the Marine Corps Engineer School at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina at the time he was arrested on May 20th in Graham, North Carolina, and charged with first-degree trespass, a Class 2 misdemeanor, the Military Times reports.

Manning and fellow active-duty Marine Sgt. Michael Chesny are accused of climbing a building and unfurling a banner with the letters “YWNRU” on it, The Times-News reported on May 27. The letters reportedly stand for “You will not replace us,” which is the slogan for Identity Evropa, a white nationalist group founded by Marine veteran Nathan Damigo.

How Nazi is that you ask? Well, you didn’t ask but that’s the same slogan we heard in the Vice video which showed Nazis storming the streets of Charlottesville, Virginia during the ‘Unite the Right’ hate-rally which rocked the nation and resulted in one Trump-supporting white supremacist using his car as a weapon to mow down anti-racist protesters, killing one and injuring at least 19 others. The ‘You will not replace us’ chant from racists turned into ‘Jews will not replace us’ during the march.

Manning is presently in the process of “being administratively separated from the Corps,” according to the Military Times.

Capt. Joshua Pena, a spokesman for Training and Education Command, said the investigation is part of the administrative process and its results cannot be released publicly.

Manning’s career in the Marine Corps lasted 15 years, beginning in 2002, His military awards include the Purple Heart, Combat Action Ribbon, Iraq Campaign Medal, and Afghanistan Campaign Medal and he threw that all away so that he could act like a f*cking Nazi. And even though his banner read, ‘YWNRU’ (you will not replace us), he was certainly ‘replaced.’

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images.