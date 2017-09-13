Trump Shamefully Uses Hurricane Devastation To Promote Tax Cuts For The Wealthy

Leave it to Donald Trump to exploit a tragedy.

Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma have left parts of Texas and Florida in ruins. Americans are dead because of these storms and the resulting floods.

I’ll say that again. People are dead.

But that isn’t stopping Trump from using the storms to promote his tax reform policy, a policy that would mostly benefit the wealthy while slashing the very revenues that contribute to paying for a strong Coast Guard, a prepared FEMA, and the organizations that predict and track hurricanes.

On his Twitter Wednesday morning, Trump urged Congress to begin work on tax reform.

The approval process for the biggest Tax Cut & Tax Reform package in the history of our country will soon begin. Move fast Congress! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2017

Trump then told Congress to pass tax reform because of the hurricanes.

With Irma and Harvey devastation, Tax Cuts and Tax Reform is needed more than ever before. Go Congress, go! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2017

For most Twitter users, this didn’t make any sense.

This makes no sense. Hurricanes are going to require more federal government spending. That means cutting taxes will just hurt relief effort — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) September 13, 2017

Actually, those hurricanes suggest action on climate change is needed more than ever before. — Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) September 13, 2017

Also decreasing revenue of government may impact the ability to help fund relief efforts for those that need it most. — Michael Romano (@Romano_PoliSci) September 13, 2017

…What? How are the two connected? Who is paying for the relief if you continue to cut taxes? — Calvin (@calvinstowell) September 13, 2017

Indeed, Trump’s tax plan would give tax giveaways to wealthy individuals and corporations. So while the rest of us are paying more than our fair share to keep the government running, people like Trump and corporations like the Trump Organization will be able to shirk their own responsibility.

Right now, we need taxes. Trump is already growing the deficit that had been shrinking under President Obama. Now he wants it to skyrocket with tax cuts that won’t do a damn thing to help this country. All such tax cuts will do is further strangle already cash-strapped government agencies like FEMA that Americans need more than ever.

What this country needs most is higher taxes on the wealthy, not lower.

Trump should be ashamed of himself for using these two tragedies to push his greedy tax plan. It’s an insult to the millions of Americans who have been affected.

Featured Image: Alex Wong/Getty Images