Texas Trump Fan Threatened To ‘Whip’ Black Man ‘Like The Slave You Are’ Before Executing Him

It’s no secret that Donald Trump’s rabid, uneducated fans are dangerous. The latest example of this is 38-year-old “economically anxious voter” Kevin Parnell.

Parnell became furious when his biracial stepdaughter was arrested for prostitution and blamed it on her ex-boyfriend, Jordan Briggs. Parnell sent a number of colorful messages to Briggs calling him a “n*gger” and threatening to “hang” him.

“I’m going to strip you naked and whip you like the slave you are,” Parnell said in one message.

“You were warned,” he posted publicly on Facebook, then ten he hopped in his white pickup truck and drove to the apartment Briggs shared with his roommate, Sammie Jones.

“He banged on the door three times,” Briggs told the Star-Telegram. “I told Sammie not to answer. I went to the back and instantly froze up.”

Sammie had answered the door.

“You know what kind of gun this is, boy?” Briggs heard Parnell say to Sammie. “It is a Glock 40.”

Then he heard the gunshot that took Sammie Jones’ life. Parnell, whose Facebook profile is unsurprisingly littered with posts supporting Donald Trump, closed the door and ran away like the coward he is.

“Sammie was being so calm,” Briggs says. “He just shot my bro in the face and burned off.”

Parnell remains behind bars on $500,000 bond, but he’ll be happy to know his stepdaughter’s case was dismissed.

At this point, it’s safe to say anyone who supports Donald Trump is a Nazi, a racist, a white supremacist, a bigot, a xenophobe, or is someone who is perfectly OK with all of those things and fine with being surrounded by those sorry excuses for people.. This is getting dangerous.

Featured image via screengrab