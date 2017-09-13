McDonald’s Manager To Hispanic Customer: ‘Can You Spell Deportation?’ (VIDEO)

An employee working at a North Carolina McDonald’s was captured on camera telling a Hispanic customer on Saturday to spell “deportation.” The Charlotte woman said she went to a local McDonald’s over the weekend when a woman who is identified as a manager at the store flipped her off, then kept repeating Donald Trump’s name, then asked, “Can you say deportation? Can you say that? Can you spell deportation?”

Wendy Rios told Fox 46 that she filmed the confrontation because she had been treated unfairly there previously.

“I am the kind of person who thinks, ‘Treat the person the way you want to be treated,'” Rios said.

Rios told WECT that the manager seemed angry when she went to pay at the drive-thru and was yelling at other employees inside the store, but when she asked about her food at the second window, the employee lashed out at her.

“I asked the employee if my order was ready and the manager asked him what I asked. He told her and she said, ‘Of course her [expletive] order is ready’,” Rios said. “Then I asked for ketchup and he handed me two packets of ketchup.”

“I asked for more ketchup and the manager yelled at the employee, ‘What is she still doing here?'” Rios said. “He told her I was asking for more ketchup and she started yelling at me and saying bad words.”

Rios asked for the manager’s name, and a male employee promptly wrote it down but she couldn’t read it so she asked again.

The manager wrote down her name in big letters on the receipt, Rios recalled, but refused to give her last name, so at that point, the customer pulled out her cell phone.

The woman is seen on the video footage giving Rios her middle finger.

“Can you say, Donald Trump? Donald Trump. Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Yes, Donald Trump, Donald Trump. Can you say Donald Trump?” the manager asked. “You holding up my line, lady.”

“You can stay there all you want. Can you say deportation? Can you say that? Can you spell deportation?” the woman said. “What you need to do is you need to get the [expletive] on. That’s what you need to do.”

Rios posted the video on Facebook and it went viral, garnering 5,000 shares. Rios said that she feels sorry for the woman.

“Maybe she wasn’t thinking straight,” she said. “Maybe she was stressed or something. But I’m stressed, sometimes I’m really, really angry with something…but I’m never going to say something discriminating.”

Watch:



McDonald’s issued a statement to say the woman is no longer employed by the giant fast food chain.

“The actions of this employee are inexcusable and in no way reflect the strong values McDonald’s and my organization place on diversity, inclusion and providing a welcoming experience for our customers. This individual is no longer employed at my restaurant and we have expressed our sincerest apologies to the customer for this situation.” – George Forrest McDonald’s Owner/Operator.

Enjoy the unemployment line, Ms. Former Manager.

Photo via Cate Gillon/Getty Images.