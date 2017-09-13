ESPN Reporter Says Trump’s Supporters Are White Supremacists, They Use Her Facebook Page To Prove She’s Right (IMAGES)

Just a few days ago, SportsCenter anchor Jemele Hill made headlines due to her harsh but truthful comments about Donald Trump and his bigot followers.

In several tweets posted on Monday, Hill trashed Trump’s leadership, calling him “unqualified” and “unfit” for the White House. She tweeted:

“Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists. Trump is the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime. His rise is a direct result of white supremacy. Period. He is unqualified and unfit to be president. He is not a leader. And if he were not white, he never would have been elected.”

Anyone who actually pays attention to Trump, his policies, and his ‘values’ knows that this is 100% true. Unfortunately, ESPN has refused to stand beside her, stating that Hill’s views are not shared by the network.

On top of that, recent comments by Trump’s White House Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders pretty much stated that Trump and his corrupt administration believe that stating the truth about a president should be a considered an offense that could get someone fired.

It’s clear that Trump and his minions hate being called out, especially when it’s true. Proving that his supporters are just as horrible and racist as he is, Trump voters came out in droves to react to Hill’s tweets – and actually ended up proving her right. On her Facebook page, Trump supporters couldn’t help but leave numerous disgusting, racist comments on the African American anchor’s page, which makes what Hill said about Trump even more prevalent.

You can see some of the most hideous remarks below:

It is impossible to read through these awful messages and still argue that Trump and his fanbase are not white supremacists.

Featured image via D Dipasupil and Alex Wong / Getty Images