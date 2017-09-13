BREAKING: Someone Else Connected To Trump Is Under Investigation For Colluding With Russia (DETAILS)

Today, more bad news for Trump broke as yet another person related to the Trump administration comes under federal investigation. Michael G. Flynn, the son of Michael Flynn and infamous for his role in spreading the Pizzagate conspiracy, is under investigation for his role in colluding with Russia.

It’s likely he’s as guilty as the rest of the Trump team, as he works closely with his father.

NBC reports:

Michael G. Flynn accompanied his father, for instance, on a trip to Moscow in December 2015 for the elder Flynn to deliver a paid speech at a gala for the state-sponsored Russian television network RT. He can be seen in video from an associated event. The elder Flynn, a retired Army lieutenant general and a former director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, was seated at the same table as Russian President Vladimir Putin during the dinner. Records released by the House Oversight Committee show he was paid nearly $34,000 for his speech; RT also paid for Flynn and his son’s airfare to Moscow and lodging at a luxury hotel from Dec. 9 to Dec. 12. … Several legal experts with knowledge of the investigation have told NBC News they believe Mueller, following a classic prosecutorial playbook, is seeking to compel key players, including Flynn and Manafort, to tell what they know about any possible Trump campaign collusion with Russia. Mueller has brought onto his team a federal prosecutor known for convincing subjects to turn on associates. Any potential criminal liability for Michael G. Flynn could put added pressure on his father, these legal experts said.

In other words, any pressure put on Junior is pressure on the old man, who reports have repeatedly indicated the federal government is trying to flip.

This is also just one more name at the end of a long, long list of Trump associates with shady connections to Russia. It’s pretty clear that Trump thought the campaign was a business opportunity, never expected to win, and wanted to use the opportunity to build Trump Tower Moscow as well as other projects. He courted Russian investors, sought approval from Putin’s government…and then accidentally won the election, instead of just coming close. There is no other explanation for how amateurish and sloppy these cover-up attempts have been.

Featured image via Addicting Info