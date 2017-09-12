WATCH: Russian Politician Gloats On LIVE TV That Putin Stole Our Election

Donald Trump may call anything related to his administration’s collusion with Russia as FAKE NEWS, but you know who disagrees? Russia.

Russian politician Vyacheslav Nikonov appeared on “Sunday Evening with Vladimir Solovyov” where he shocked everyone by coming out and saying that, yes, Russia did steal the election.

“The U.S. overshot. Their intelligence services all slept through Russia electing the U.S. President,” Nikonov said, clearly shocking the host who seemed to have no idea how to respond (especially since the wrong response could have gotten him assassinated). “What kind of intelligence service is that?”

As we speak, Mueller’s investigation of Donald Trump is heating up as The Donald’s campaign is forced to turn over documents. Many Republicans speculate that he’s “going for the kill.”

This is all very bad news for Trump, who has managed to bamboozle his Faithful into believing that the Russia investigation is a liberal lie designed to smear him – one in which the FAKE NEWS media is complicit.

Watch Rachel Maddow report on the remarks below:

🔥BREAKING VIDEO🔥 MADDOW reporting 👉 Russia ADMITTED on live TV last night that they ELECTED DONALD TRUMP AS PRESIDENT🚨 share and RT! pic.twitter.com/rzTo1DMMeZ — Royce Christyn (@ChristynRoyce) September 12, 2017

Featured image via screengrab