Reporter Destroys Trump’s Homeland Security Advisor On Climate Change, This Is Brilliant (VIDEO)

The Trump administration has been getting absolutely pummeled for its refusal to acknowledge climate change, even as it becomes more obvious in our surroundings.

On Monday, CNN’s Jim Acosta tore Trump’s Homeland Security advisor, Tom Bossert, apart in front of everyone for the administration’s ignorance. Acknowledging the fact that several massive hurricanes have been ravaging the United States, Acosta cornered Bossert, asking him if Trump and his administration “saw a connection between climate change and homeland security and that the frequency and intensity of powerful storms like Harvey and Irma can pose a problem for future administrations” and if the storms were “giving the administration some pause when it comes to the issue of climate change and homeland security.”

Bossert was almost beside himself as he said:

“Causality’s something outside of my ability to analyze right now. We continue to take seriously the climate change, not the cause of it, but the things that we observe.”

Then, Acosta nailed him and the entire Trump administration for their stupidity and ignorance:

“When you see three category 4 hurricanes all on the same map at the same time, does the thought occur to you, ‘Jeez, you know, maybe there is something to this climate change thing and its connection to powerful hurricanes?’ Or do you just separate the two and say, ‘Boy, these are a lot of hurricanes coming our way?’”

Bossert, nearly crumbling in front of the entire room of reporters, responded:

“There is a cyclical nature to the hurricane seasons and I thank the scientists for their forecast on this particular one. They were dead on that this would be a stronger and more powerful hurricane season with slightly more than average large storms making landfall… So we’ll have to do a larger trend analysis at a later date.”

Trump’s administration is being challenged by the obvious evidence for climate change, and now they’re being called out for it. No one can ignore what is currently happening in our environment, and the enormous impact it will have if Trump’s administration doesn’t wake up. You can watch Acosta destroy Bossert below:

Featured image via video screen capture

