Fox News Just Compared Slave Owners To 9/11 Victims. Seriously (VIDEO)

Nobody can accuse Fox News of being sane most of the time, particularly when it comes to some of their talk shows. Take Fox & Friends, for instance. Their hosts have extremely poor analytical skills and extreme conservative tunnel vision, but they press on with their bullshit anyway. Today is the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, so Fox & Friends is talking about it. But they obviously can’t do it without politicizing it, and they’ve done so in an extremely disgusting way.

They voiced their problems with the ongoing removal of Confederate statues from public spaces, and decided to try and appeal to people’s emotions about them by complaining that, once liberals are done removing Confederate statues, they’ll go after things like 9/11 memorial statues and monuments.

No, really, they did that.

Speaking to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, who was talking about the memorial of United Flight 93 on the show, host Brian Kilmeade actually asked this question:

“Do you worry that 100 years from now someone is going to take that memorial down like they are trying remake our memorials today?”

Because the people who stopped terrorists from flying Flight 93 to its target are totally the same thing as people who advocated for the continued ownership of African-American. Of fellow human beings. The passengers on that plane died intentionally to prevent further tragedy. The Confederacy sought to preserve a tragedy that had already endured for thousands of years.

Big difference, guys.

And a horrifically insulting and inappropriate comparison to boot. Kilmeade might as well have tried to claim that the passengers of Flight 93 acted out of a desire to see the terrorists win. Zinke seemed uncomfortable with the question and tried to stumble his way out of it, and ultimately failed:

“I’m one who believes, you know, that we should learn from history. And I think our monuments are a part of our country’s history.” “Since we don’t put up statues of Jesus, everyone is going to fall morally short.” “I think reflecting on our history, both good and bad, is a powerful statement and part of our DNA. I’m an advocate, again, of learning from our monuments, understanding the period they were made.”

He ended with saying that, regardless of our differences, whether we’re Republican or Democrat, monuments are a tribute to all of us.

Oh, please. Just when we thought the entire administration had hit bottom, we find yet another freaking shovel with an order to start digging again. Zinke’s complicit in this vile comparison now. Watch the entire shameful exchange below:

Featured image via video screen capture