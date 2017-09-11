Current Issues, Information and Resources, News

A Florida Pizza Hut To Irma-Fleeing Employees: You Will Be Disciplined If You Leave

By Conover Kennard ·

Residents in Florida who work at a Pizza Hut were told by the manager that workers would be disciplined if they evacuated due to the deadly hurricane that barreled down on the state. A photo quickly circulated on Twitter of a memo posted for employees in one Jacksonville Pizza Hut location, which included a list of instructions for employees according to the Washington Post.

“To all Team members,” the memo begins, then lays out a policy that dictates that employees cannot evacuate more than 24 hours before the storm, and then must return within 72 hours. “Failure to show for these shifts, regardless of reason, will be considered a no call/no show and documentation will be issued,” it states. “After the storm, we need all TM’s available to get the store up and running and serve our communities as needed.”

We’re not sure how drivers can deliver pizza during or following a storm, even for a whopping $7.91 per hour, which is totally worth risking your life for. After all, you’re a “team member.”

Obviously, a backlash ensued on Twitter, probably because most people don’t want to see Pizza Hut employees die.

Pizza Hut has been taking a lot of flak and issued a statement.

“We are uncompromising in our commitment to the safety and well-being of our team members,” the statement begins.
“All locations in the path of Irma are closed and will remain closed until local authorities deem the area safe. We absolutely do not have a policy that dictates when team members can leave or return from a disaster, and the manager who posted this letter did not follow company guidelines.”

“We can also confirm that the local franchise operator has addressed this situation with the manager involved,” it concludes while confirming that the manager of the store did indeed tell his or her employees that they would be disciplined for fleeing from a deadly hurricane.

But not all Pizza Hut restaurants are bad. A Pizza Hut in the Houston area participated in relief efforts and handed out free pizza pies to Hurricane Harvey victims. One Pizza Hut manager, Shayda Habib, took it upon herself to use a kayak in order to deliver free pizza to people who were stuck in flooded homes. By the way, Ms. Habib is pregnant.

Photo via Ulrich Baumgarten/Getty Images.

Author: Conover KennardConover makes tea partiers cry as a hobby. She was Commander of Jade Helm15 during the failed takeover of the South. She's also one of the biggest arseholes on Twitter. At night, she can be found drinking Conservative tears while pulling off the wings of flies just because she can. She is the founder of a Marxist, Commie, Maoist, Socialist site and has contributed to several other sites, blah blah blah. She is an awful person but she doesn't like to brag about that.