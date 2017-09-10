Trump Praises Coast Guard’s Hurricane Relief For All The Wrong Reasons, What He Said Is Awful (VIDEO)

Leave it to Donald Trump to disrespect both the heroes and victims of a massive hurricane.

Earlier today at the White House, Trump spoke with reporters about the devastating effects Hurricane Irma will have on Florida and the surrounding areas. Trump also assured everyone that he would be traveling to the damaged areas soon to provide assistance. But what grabbed everyone’s attention were Trump’s comments to the Coast Guard as he praised them for their efforts.

Everything started well as Trump commended the Coast Guard for their response to the hurricane. However, Trump ruined his speech by showing America that he still doesn’t know how to be presidential and cannot tell the difference between what is appropriate and what is not in a dire situation. While Hurricane Irma rages on, Trump felt it was the perfect time to talk about the Coast Guard’s branding. Yes, really. Trump congratulated the agency on raising its image, completely overshadowing any praise about their efforts. Trump said:

“A group that really deserves credit is the United States Coast Guard. What they’ve done — I mean, they’ve gone right into that, and you never know. When you go in there, you don’t know if you’re coming out.” “They are really — if you talk about branding, no brand has improved more than the United States Guard.”

Once again, it’s very clear that even in times of great tragedy and danger, all Trump cares about or pays attention to is image and ratings. This was totally disrespectful to the Coast Guard as well as to those suffering due to Hurricanes Irma and Harvey. Branding is the last thing we should be concerned about here.

You can watch Trump’s ridiculous speech below:

Pres. Trump says he will visit Florida “soon,” will keep an eye on how Hurricane Irma develops over the next few hours. pic.twitter.com/itaTVJYuDH — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 10, 2017

Featured image via Pool/Getty Images