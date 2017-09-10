Trump Junior TOTALLY Staged This Awkward Photo For The NYT, And Twitter Loves It

Last week, Donald Trump Junior became a new focus for Senate investigators in the case against Russia regarding the 2016 election. The New York Times did a piece on Wednesday detailing the fact that Junior was scheduled to “meet” with them (behind closed doors, of course) the following day and, well, you know the rest.

It wasn’t the article, explosive though it was, that captured the internet’s attention, though. It was the hilariously badly-staged photo that Don Jr. apparently staged for Todd Heisler, a photographer on the Times‘ staff, and the image it was clearly trying — and failing miserably — to portray:

I, too, casually arrange photographs of my 100 children to face outwards so I can only see the backs of frames pic.twitter.com/Pa0cHP5ayj — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) September 8, 2017

See the problem? Obviously when they were setting up the shoot, Son of the Deal decided he needed the world to know how much he loves his five kids. So he took essentially every picture ever taken of them, put them in shiny frames, and arranged them to best be captured by the camera, dad’s studious face aglow with the glare of hard work emanating from his computer monitor stern in the background.

Facing away from him.

It was just too good to pass up, and so Twitter did not:

THE PHOTOS MUST EARN THE RIGHT TO FACE FATHER — the September Son (@bagofbadgers) September 8, 2017

I…don't want to know what he uses those giant scissors for — Sam Lloyd (@LloydWithTwoLs) September 8, 2017

His photos shoots are all awkward af pic.twitter.com/LoVhqrVpyr — pauisanoun (@pauisanoun) September 8, 2017

Where's my brother don jr pic.twitter.com/UooKJ1vInw — WrongAgain (@wrongestwrong) September 9, 2017

He needs the bobblehead of his father there because it's the only way he'll get him to nod "yes" to something — Kristen Hernandez (@K_Hern) September 8, 2017

He's only 30% sure the kids are his — M.R.Scully (@Falling_Short) September 8, 2017

One user made a fine point about why it may have been set up so peculiarly:

Joke's on you, he can see them in the 10 ft mirror that's guaranteed to be on the other side of the room — Selerax (@Selerax) September 8, 2017

While this woman pointed out that the biggest of Junior’s photos on the desk was actually one of himself — just like his dad:

Here’s the part I think is funny, though:

This is the most painfully staged shot I have ever seen in my whole entire life, bar none, EVER. — 🔥TheKIERHAWK (@KieranStrange) September 9, 2017

A quick Google search says that Todd Heisler of the New York Times is a professional photographer with thousands of shoots under his belt, a Pulitzer Prize, and an Emmy. C’mon, Todd… Don’t even play like you didn’t know Junior looked like an idiot.

For the long con, for the wait-for-it, waaaaaait-for-it troll, I salute you.

