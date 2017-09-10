Current Issues, News, Political Humor

Trump Junior TOTALLY Staged This Awkward Photo For The NYT, And Twitter Loves It

By Andrew ·

Last week, Donald Trump Junior became a new focus for Senate investigators in the case against Russia regarding the 2016 election. The New York Times did a piece on Wednesday detailing the fact that Junior was scheduled to “meet” with them (behind closed doors, of course) the following day and, well, you know the rest.

It wasn’t the article, explosive though it was, that captured the internet’s attention, though. It was the hilariously badly-staged photo that Don Jr. apparently staged for Todd Heisler, a photographer on the Times‘ staff, and the image it was clearly trying — and failing miserably — to portray:

See the problem? Obviously when they were setting up the shoot, Son of the Deal decided he needed the world to know how much he loves his five kids. So he took essentially every picture ever taken of them, put them in shiny frames, and arranged them to best be captured by the camera, dad’s studious face aglow with the glare of hard work emanating from his computer monitor stern in the background.

Facing away from him.

It was just too good to pass up, and so Twitter did not:

One user made a fine point about why it may have been set up so peculiarly:

While this woman pointed out that the biggest of Junior’s photos on the desk was actually one of himself — just like his dad:

Here’s the part I think is funny, though:

A quick Google search says that Todd Heisler of the New York Times is a professional photographer with thousands of shoots under his belt, a Pulitzer Prize, and an Emmy. C’mon, Todd… Don’t even play like you didn’t know Junior looked like an idiot.

For the long con, for the wait-for-it, waaaaaait-for-it troll, I salute you.

Featured image via David Becker/Getty Images

Author: AndrewAndrew hates long walks on the beach, glitter, and men's rights activists. He can usually be found with his long-suffering wife, who can usually be found asking him to please not order onions on that burger, babe.