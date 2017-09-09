‘Pharma Bro’ Faces Prison Time For Offering To Pay People To Assault Hillary Clinton

If you’ve spent months or years telling Martin Shkreli, “Pharma Bro” as he is more commonly known, to go “fuck” himself, you’ll be pleased to know he did just that.

Shkreli, known for jacking up the price of life-saving medication, is currently out on bond while awaiting sentencing for securities fraud, but that may be a temporary condition of prosecutors have their way.

Recently, Shkreli offered to pay his Twitter followers an obscene amount of money — $5,000 per strand — for Hillary Clinton’s hair allegedly for genetic testing.

“The Clinton Foundation is willing to KILL to protect its secrets. So on HRC’s book tour, try to grab a hair from her,” he wrote Monday. “I must confirm the sequences I have. Will pay $5,000 per hair obtained from Hillary Clinton. Payment after the sequence matches. Good luck, patrollers.”

Apparently, ordering people to assault the former First Lady — a threat that has led to increased Secret Service protection — isn’t such a good idea when you’re out on bond.

Citing this threat as well as others Shkreli has made toward other women, prosecutors say his bond should be revoked because he represents a “threat to the community.”

Prosecutors say that because of Shkreli’s hit job, the Secret Service “expended significant additional resources to ensure Secretary Clinton’s protection.”

“The government respectfully submits this motion for a bail revocation hearing, at which the government will move to revoke the defendant Martin Shkreli’s bail and remand him into custody,” the prosecutor’s motion reads. “His recent public conduct demonstrates that he cannot meet his post-trial burden to show, by clear and convincing evidence, that he does not pose a danger to the community.”

Shkreli has represented a “danger to the community” for quite some time, but it’s nice to see people trying to get him away from society for a while.

