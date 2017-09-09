New Study Proves That Trump Supporters Are Racist, Infuriated By Black People (IMAGE)

Despite the fact that Donald Trump and his fanbase try to convince everyone that they’re not racist whenever they get called out, the verdict is in – and it’s exactly as we suspected.

Conservatives have been trying to convince everyone that their politics and values are about lowering taxes and minimizing big government, glossing over the fact that most of the time their policies will hurt minorities. Well, there’s finally a proven reason for that – it’s because, plain and simple, conservatives are racist as hell. And even worse, they have a particular fear of African Americans.

In a study reported by Vox, Trump supporters can be set off just by looking at a picture of a black person, and just seeing one can significantly change how they feel about a policy. This was discovered thanks to a new study by political scientists at Colgate and the University of Minnesota, which shed light on some of Trump supporters’ most racist behaviors.

In the study, conservative participants were asked how they feel about housing assistance. The participants were divided in their support, however, when the researchers threw in a twist, it was discovered that Trump voters were WAY more likely to support housing assistance when they were shown an image of a white person. When they were shown a picture of a black person, it was a completely different story.

And it gets worse – not only were the Trump supporters less supportive, but they actually became angry! Just by looking at an African American person, Trump supporters got mad. The authors of this study, which was called “Supporters and Opponents of Donald Trump Respond Differently to Racial Cues: An Experimental Analysis,” wrote:

We find that white Trump supporters randomly exposed to a black (versus a white) man in the context of soliciting their support for a housing-assistance policy were more opposed to the policy, angrier about the policy, and more likely to blame beneficiaries for their situation.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time a study like this has called out conservative racism. Pew Research Center had previously shown that Republicans are disproportionately against Black Lives Matter:

So now we know that no matter how conservatives try to twist their justifications for not supporting certain causes that directly affect black people, the underlying issue is really that they’re racist.

