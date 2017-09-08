GOP ‘Moderate’ Under Attack From The Far Right Will Not Seek Re-election

We recently reported on how the far right is waging war against a dying breed: Congressional Republicans who at least attempt to be compassionate and reasonable in their policy-making. At the top of the list for these far right lunatics’ antics has been Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA), who is the co-chair of the moderate Tuesday Group in the House Republican conference. Dent has obviously been feeling the pressure from his less reasonable comrades, as he will not seek re-election in the 2018 midterms.

This really isn’t that surprising. Increasingly, the ultra conservative Freedom Caucus has gained power in the House Republican conference, and they and their followers have absolutely no problem ousting people who won’t fall in line with their extreme far right agenda. It was this group that unseated former House Speaker Eric Cantor, and forced the most recent former House Speaker, John Boehner, to resign. So, perhaps Dent has the right idea here. He says of his decision:

“I’ve worked to instill stability, certainty and predictability in Washington. I’ve fought to fulfill the basic functions of government, like keeping the lights on and preventing default. Regrettably, that has not been easy given the disruptive outside influences that profit from increased polarization and ideological rigidity that leads to dysfunction, disorder and chaos.”

This, of course, is likely a nod toward those who are directly attacking and threatening Dent and other members of his Tuesday Group caucus. They see no way out when it comes to sustained political attacks by Trump minions and other nationalist types with alarming far right views.

Now, as for how this helps us on the left? Den’t district is a swing district. If we get our act together and run a good candidate in a good race. Get your act together, Democrats. As the GOP eats their own, these so-called “moderates” who aren’t even bothering to run again out of fear of getting primaried by the far right can become Democratic seats. They are in swing districts, not solid red ones. The best way to #RESIST is to make sure we have a Democratic House of Representatives.

Featured image via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images