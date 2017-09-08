Another Pervert Out At Fox News Over Allegations Of Sexual Harassment

Fox News has a problem with sexual predators in its ranks. Their gross corporate rape culture is costing them television personalities left and right. First, it was the now-deceased mastermind behind the network, Roger Ailes. Then it was Bill O’Reilly (who was, by all accounts, their main star) who had to be canned to save the network’s brand after millions were paid to his victims. Now, it is happening again – only this time it is Eric Bolling.

Bolling had his own program, called The Specialists, which was relatively new, but he had been with the network for a decade. Fox News released a curt statement that read:

“Fox News Channel is canceling The Specialists, and Eric Bolling and Fox have agreed to part ways amicably.” “We thank Eric for his ten years of service to our loyal viewers and wish him the best of luck.”

There was no mention of the sexual harassment charges, but that was clearly the reason. Bolling has been accused of sending lewd photos of penises to female Fox News employees. Bolling, for his part, is, of course, denying the allegations. His lawyer released a statement that reads:

“Mr. Bolling recalls no such inappropriate communications, does not believe he sent any such communications, and will vigorously pursue his legal remedies for any false and defamatory accusations that are made.”

This all comes on the heels of Bolling being suspended after Yashar Ali of the Huffington Post came out with an explosive report regarding Bolling’s conduct in the workplace. Bolling is filing a $50 million lawsuit against Yashar for character defamation. It likely won’t go anywhere as no one in their right mind would write such a story without concrete evidence.

That network of right-wing propaganda needs to go down the toilet with the rest of the sewage. They are misogynistic, racist, and all around bigoted to their core. They are also pathological liars who should not be allowed to call themselves “news.”

So long, Bolling. Hopefully the rest of that vile network follows.

