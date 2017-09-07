Trump Tells The Dakotas: I Will Make The Drought ‘Go Away’

Amateur president Donald Trump told the drought-stricken Dakotas that he can make the drought “go away” and told attendees during a tax reform speech that they are “better off” than cities flooded by Hurricane Harvey.

“I know you have a little bit of a drought. They had the opposite, believe me,” Trump said during his speech in Mandan, North Dakota.

“You’re better off. You are better off, they had the absolute opposite,” the climate change denier said.

Trump continued to say that he was surprised that droughts could happen “this far north.”

“We’re doing everything we can but you have a very serious drought,” he said. “I just said to the governor, I didn’t know you had droughts this far north. Guess what: you have them.”

“We’re working hard on it, and it will disappear, it will all go away,” he said.

According to a federal drought monitor report which was issued last week, it said there were “long-term precipitation deficits” in parts of the Dakotas, Nebraska and Montana, where 41 percent of the state’s pasture and range conditions are rated “very poor,” The Hill reports.

Trump said his Agriculture Department has been working closely with states in the region to alleviate the impact of the drought on farmers and ranchers.

“We will always stand strong with our farmers and our ranchers, the backbone of America, that I can tell you 100 percent,” he added.

Trump nominated an Oklahoma politician who is a climate change skeptic to run NASA — an agency which monitors man-made climate change. The former reality show star, a purveyor of fake news, once tweeted that “the concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.”

During the presidential debates, Trump walked it back and said he was “joking” but now that Houston is underwater and Hurricane Irma is pummeling Puerto Rico on its way to Florida and the Dakotas are in the midst of a drought, we’re wondering how funny that joke is because it certainly garnered a lot of likes and retweets from his fans.

Maybe Trump plans to call Michele Bachmann so she can pray the drought away. Now there’s a novel idea.

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images.