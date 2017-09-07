Trump Tells DACA Recipients Not To Worry And Gets Thrashed By The Internet

Just days after rescinding an Obama policy giving children of undocumented immigrants a path a citizenship, Donald Trump had the gall to tell those children to not worry.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy resulted in over 800,000 applications — that’s how many people face deportation to countries they know nothing about after Trump’s delay of six months ends without any action from Congress to keep the program alive.

Indeed, none of these individuals are responsible for the actions of their parents. They were powerless to say or do anything when they were brought to the United States. To most of them, America is the only home they have ever known. Deporting them would be cruel and unusual punishment.

Six months is not a very long time to wait. And Congress, especially one controlled by anti-immigrant Republicans, does not give these 800,000 people much hope that something will actually get done to spare them from the pain of being forcibly separated from family, friends, and the lives they have built.

On Thursday morning, Trump made things worse by telling DACA recipients that they “have nothing to worry about” even though it is very clear that they have everything to worry about right no.

For all of those (DACA) that are concerned about your status during the 6 month period, you have nothing to worry about – No action! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2017

Trump’s message to these 800,000 people lacked any trace of empathy and ignored the fact that they only have six months before Trump’s immigration squads come knocking on their doors or kicking them down to drag them away from the only home they have ever known.

Twitter users had absolutely no problem trashing Trump’s heartlessness.

And then what about after 6 months? Will you kick them out of America without any notice? — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) September 7, 2017

It’s not the Next 6 MONTHS they are worried about… It’s the REST OF THEIR LIVES!! — Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) September 7, 2017

Imagine if Ivanka Came here at 2 years old from Russia. Imagine forcing her to move back to Russia w/out knowing the language or the country — Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) September 7, 2017

Obama was clear: that kids brought here by their parents should get a chance to earn their citizenship. That’s the American spirit. — Anirvan Ghosh (@anirvanghosh) September 7, 2017

Ummm and what about after 6 months? What’s the point of creating an arbitrary deadline to mess with people’s heads? — Greg Shugar (@GregShugar) September 7, 2017

but after that 6 month period….you’re screwed — Mike Zoller (@mikezoller) September 7, 2017

That’s like telling someone who has six months to live that they have nothing to worry about for six months. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 7, 2017

Basically, all their plans for their futures being held hostage. All their accomplishments thus far null and void. — James (@JaySaysStuff) September 7, 2017

Essentially…”Go on living your life, career, education, etc…knowing full well it could come to an abrupt end in 6 months.” — James (@JaySaysStuff) September 7, 2017

And it’s not just DACA recipients who are affected by Trump’s decision. Everyone in this country would be affected because the economic consequences would be staggering. The economy stands to lose $400 billion if Trump goes through with the deportation of 800,000 people six months from now.

So, it’s not just DACA recipients who should be worried. Every American should be worried because Trump’s hateful decision is going to hit all of us in the wallet.

