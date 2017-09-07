News

Trump Tells DACA Recipients Not To Worry And Gets Thrashed By The Internet

By Stephen D Foster Jr ·

Just days after rescinding an Obama policy giving children of undocumented immigrants a path a citizenship, Donald Trump had the gall to tell those children to not worry.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy resulted in over 800,000 applications — that’s how many people face deportation to countries they know nothing about after Trump’s delay of six months ends without any action from Congress to keep the program alive.

Indeed, none of these individuals are responsible for the actions of their parents. They were powerless to say or do anything when they were brought to the United States. To most of them, America is the only home they have ever known. Deporting them would be cruel and unusual punishment.

Six months is not a very long time to wait. And Congress, especially one controlled by anti-immigrant Republicans, does not give these 800,000 people much hope that something will actually get done to spare them from the pain of being forcibly separated from family, friends, and the lives they have built.

On Thursday morning, Trump made things worse by telling DACA recipients that they “have nothing to worry about” even though it is very clear that they have everything to worry about right no.

Subscribe to our Youtube Channel

Trump’s message to these 800,000 people lacked any trace of empathy and ignored the fact that they only have six months before Trump’s immigration squads come knocking on their doors or kicking them down to drag them away from the only home they have ever known.

Twitter users had absolutely no problem trashing Trump’s heartlessness.

And it’s not just DACA recipients who are affected by Trump’s decision. Everyone in this country would be affected because the economic consequences would be staggering. The economy stands to lose $400 billion if Trump goes through with the deportation of 800,000 people six months from now.

So, it’s not just DACA recipients who should be worried. Every American should be worried because Trump’s hateful decision is going to hit all of us in the wallet.

Featured Image: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Share this Article!
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Author: Stephen D Foster Jr