Don Trump Jr. Testified To The Senate Today And They Don’t Seem To Believe A Word He Said

Donald Trump, Jr. went before Congress today to give yet another version of his reasons for meeting with a Russian lawyer in June of 2016. While he did actually confirm what he said in the email string he was dumb enough to post to Twitter—that he met with Natalia Veselnitskaya because she claimed to have dirt on Hillary—he gave a ridiculous reason for it. His reason was that he was trying to determine Hillary’s fitness for office, because that’s a totally innocent reason that makes it all okay.

So that makes it all innocent, especially because he also claimed that he was just so overwhelmed with the campaign due to inexperience, but he did still evidently have the presence of mind to know he should talk to legal counsel about the propriety of the meeting and info, or so his claim goes.

Some, however, on the Senate Judiciary Committee don’t believe him, it seems. Sen. Chris Coons, who sits on that committee, sent out a memo to “interested parties” about Don the Con Jr. and his testimony today, complete with the statute regarding giving false testimony to Congress. And there’s no ambiguity about it – the top of the memo says:

“Below is a statute to keep in mind in regards to Donald Trump Jr.’s testimony today.”

It quotes the full statute, which states that it’s illegal to lie to Congress, and then Coons says:

“It is important to remember that anyone who testifies in front of a Senate committee is under the restrictions of the False Statements statute that says material false statements to Congress are criminal and punishable with fines or imprisonment or both.”

Read Coons’ full memo below:

The many contradictions in Don Jr.’s reasons for meeting with Veselnitskaya clearly raise doubts that his testimony today was the truth. He first claimed, months ago, that he didn’t meet with any Russians, and then later claimed that meant he didn’t meet with any known Russian officials. Then he claimed that he did meet with a Russian attorney, but it was about adoptions. After that, he said he did meet with her, but it was because he was told she had dirt on Hillary. He said the meeting was a fruitless endeavor.

Now he says it’s because he wanted to determine her fitness for the presidency, which he seems to think makes it all okay. Coons is right to be skeptical. It would be one thing if the junior Trump’s story had never changed, and contradicting information had never come out. But it’s impossible to trust the testimony of someone who’s changed their story as many times as he has.

