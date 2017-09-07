BREAKING: Under Trump’s Leadership FEMA Could Run Out Of Money By Tomorrow

After Hurricane Harvey devastated Houston, Texas, then Irma barreled through the Caribbean on its way to Florida, two Senate Florida Senators are warning that the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will run out of disaster assistance funding on Friday unless Congress approves more money.

Republicans in the House had been looking at cutting almost $1 billion from disaster accounts to help finance Donald Trump’s ego-wall on the Southern Border and now that a natural disaster occurred with another expected to hit Florida, the optics would look really bad for the GOP and for the former reality show star.

Trump’s budget includes slashing FEMA’s budget:

But the response to the next Harvey could face even stricter financial constraints if President Donald Trump gets his budgetary wishes for the 2018 fiscal year, which begins October 1. The president’s budget blueprint calls for FEMA’s budget for state and local grants to be cut by $667 million, saying that these grants are unauthorized or ineffective.

However, after Hurricane Harvey unleashed its wrath with more storms coming, Senate Republicans agreed to more than double funding to $15.25 billion to FEMA and local block grants to handle natural disasters, according to Reuters.

“FEMA is stretched, and, of all things, FEMA runs out of money unless we act by tomorrow,” Democrat Senator Bill Nelson said during a speech on Thursday following a letter he wrote with Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio to congressional leaders warning that more funds were necessary.

FEMA had just over $1 billion on hand as of Tuesday, and that’s less than half the $2.1 billion it had last week.

“We’re not going to let money get in the way of saving lives,” FEMA director Brock Long told CBS on Wednesday. “Congress knows what they need to do.”

A Senate vote is planned later on today.

On Wednesday, the House voted 419-3 to pass a $7.85 billion package to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Reps. Justin Amash (Mich.), Thomas Massie (Ky.) and Andy Biggs (Ariz.) were the only lawmakers to oppose the aid.

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images.