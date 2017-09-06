Senate Says ENOUGH Of Trump’s Racism, Will Force Him To Go On Legal Record Condemning White Supremacists

Most of the nation and world watched in horror just a couple of weeks ago as white supremacists, neo-Nazis, Ku Klux Klan members, and other various white power groups descended on Charlottesville, Virginia. Their violent, hateful rally eventually resulted in the death of a brave counter protester, 32-two-year-old Heather Heyer.

As if that weren’t bad enough, Donald Trump’s response to this racist violence made the situation that had already turned the nation into a tinder box even worse. Instead of condemning white supremacy as any sane, non-bigoted person would, Trump instead made an equivocation between the vile white supremacists and the people there protesting their hate. Only when he was forced to do so did he condemn the violent hate groups by name. However, Trump, being the arrogant, bigoted jackass that he is, could not let that carefully scripted statement stand. In a freewheeling press conference for the ages, Trump ranted for more than half an hour about how the other side was just as bad as the white supremacists. Well, now, it seems that members of the United States Senate are sick of Trump’s bigotry and pandering to white supremacists, and they plan to force his hand on the issue.

Politico is reporting that a bipartisan group of Senators – Tim Kaine (D-VA), Mark Warner (D-VA), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), and Cory Gardner (R-CO)- have drawn up a resolution that will have Trump make a legal statement against what happened in Charlottesville. That isn’t all it does, though. It also forces Trump, once and for all and on the record, to commit to “rejecting white nationalists, white supremacists, the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis and other hate groups.”

This is an extraordinary move, considering that resolutions are usually just symbolic in nature and not controversial at all. Generally, they just recognize honorary holidays for people of note and things like that. However, this resolution – dubbed the Charlottesville Resolution – will force Trump to, once and for all, stop winking and nodding at these vile hate groups. Senator Mark Warner said:

“Let there be no mistake: what happened in Charlottesville was an act of domestic terrorism perpetrated by a white supremacist, one that tragically cut short the life of a young woman, Heather Heyer, who was speaking out against hatred and bigotry. We will be pressing our colleagues to swiftly and unanimously approve this resolution in order to send a strong message that the United States Congress unconditionally condemns racist speech and violence.”

Senator Tim Kaine said in a statement of his own:

“During the violent white supremacist demonstrations in Charlottesville last month, our country lost three brave Virginians in Heather Heyer and Virginia State Police officers, Lieutenant Jay Cullen and Trooper Pilot Berke Bates. This resolution honors their lives while supporting the Charlottesville community as it heals and rightfully calls on us all, including President Trump, to do better as we combat acts of hate.”

The beautiful thing about this is that every single Senator will have to vote in favor of it, lest they be labeled a Nazi sympathizer for the rest of their political careers. While Teflon Don gets away with being an open racist, it has been shown time and time again that these other politicians do not have cults of personality of their own and will not be so fortunate should they attempt the same sort of behavior.

To that end, Trump will have no choice but to sign this Charlottesville Resolution, and it will be in the presidential records as long as this republic exists.

