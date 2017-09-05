Trump’s Own Diversity Council Member Fact-Checks Him On DACA: ‘He’s A Liar’ (VIDEO)

Donald Trump’s team is turning against him at record speed, and he’s just been sent a strong message by a member of his own diversity council.

Recently, Trump announced that he is going to get rid of the DACA program, marking his latest attack on immigrants. While much of America is furious over this, it seems like Trump has pissed off even his own team. Javier Palomarez, president of the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and diversity council member to Trump, just destroyed Trump for recently claiming that he ‘loved’ the 800,000+ people in the program. Palomarez pretty much tore Trump apart on CNN as he told Jim Acosta:

“If he gets rid of DACA, he’s showing that he’s a liar. He has said to this country that he is going to try to protect the people in the DACA program, that he was focused on getting rid of criminals.”

Palomarez made sure to point out the positives of DACA recipients, which includes high graduation and employment rates – far from the ‘drug dealers’ and ‘rapists’ labels that Trump had made up for immigrants during his 2016 presidential campaign. Palomarez even stated that he was so disgusted with Trump’s announcement that he is considering resigning from Trump’s diversity council. He said:

“I’m gonna work right up until the bloody end to try to convince this president to do the right thing by these 800,000 Dreamers who reside in this country.”

Trump’s policies and plans are disgusting even members of his own team. So far, any of Trump’s staff have resigned over his inhumane ideas, and there aren’t any signs of this pattern slowing down. Trump is a nightmare for any administration members that give a damn about human rights, and it’s clear that many members are struggling with the lack of morale. You can watch the interview below:

Featured image via Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images