Trump Staffers Admit Their Boss Has No Idea What DACA Is

Donald Trump sent a racist elf to make the announcement that his administration is going to punish 800,000 young people, who came to the U.S. as children, and subject them to deportation in an act that Attorney General Jeff Sessions called “compassionate.”

The Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA, is being terminated by a man who doesn’t know what the program is, according to Trump’s own administration officials, who said he doesn’t fully comprehend what the move to eliminate DACA would mean.

According to the New York Times, it was just an hour before the announcement that Trump administration officials privately expressed concern that the former reality show star might not fully grasp the details of the steps he was about to take, and when he discovered their full impact, would change his mind.

Trump did not have the courage to face the nation and make the announcement himself and left Sessions to do his dirty work.

The perpetrators behind pushing Trump to eliminate the program include Stephen Miller — the amateur president’s chief domestic policy aide — who wrote the Trump campaign’s immigration plan promising the termination of DACA, and has played a pivotal role inside the White House in pushing Trump to roll back the provision, according to Politico.

Steve Bannon and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the latter of which just made the announcement, have also been against the program, even though ending it would hurt the economy.

Trump, without even comprehending how upending the program would affect the economy as well as tear families apart, allowed three extremists to call the shots instead of trying to unify the country while it was just besieged by one deadly hurricane – and another category 5 storm is on its way.

Bannon and Sessions both believe that Trump’s rise is credited to his stance on immigration, however, the former reality show star told DREAMers recently to “rest easy” because his administration would not kick them out of the country. Just a few days ago, Trump said, “We love the DREAMers!”

Photo by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images