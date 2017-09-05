Pastor Who Prayed At Trump’s Inauguration Takes DACA Decision To The Woodshed

Donald Trump’s decision to punish 800,000 young people who came to the U.S. as children, and subject them to deportation, isn’t going down well. It’s almost as if he didn’t think before he decided to end the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA.

Even a reverend who offered one of the prayers at Donald Trump’s inauguration called on Tuesday for Congress to act in the wake of the former reality show star’s decision to end the DACA program.

“Hundreds of thousands of Hispanic young people will be overcome with fear and grief today,” the Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, said in a statement, according to The Hill.

“Simultaneously, a multi-ethnic coalition of tens-of-millions of law-abiding, U.S. citizens will begin to put unrelenting pressure on members of Congress to provide a permanent solution for DREAMers, whose fate is in question by no fault of their own,” he continued, referring to recipients of DACA.

Rodriguez blasted politicians in the statement, saying that Hispanic people in this country have been the “political bargaining chips of our powerful politicians” for far too long.

“This is an affront to the sanctity of life, it is inhumane, and the Hispanic community will stand for it no longer,” he said.

Rodriguez then targeted Congress, saying lawmakers expressed concern for the country’s Hispanic community but “have chosen to do nothing.”

“We will not distinguish between Republicans and Democrats but between those who stand for righteousness and justice and those who do not,” he added.

Statement from Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, who prayed at Trump's inauguration: pic.twitter.com/HgXwAoPMTZ — Betsy Woodruff (@woodruffbets) September 5, 2017

Trump, too cowardly to announce his decision to end DACA, had Attorney General Jeff Sessions (R-Racist) do his dirty work for him on Tuesday.

Watch Rodriguez’s prayer at Trump’s inauguration:

After the decision was announced, Trump tweeted, “I look forward to working w/ D’s + R’s [SIC] in Congress to address immigration reform in a way that puts hardworking citizens of our country 1st.”

Good luck on getting Democrats (or Democrat’s, as he put it) to work with you, Mr. Trump, after creating another hot mess. We need to hear from more Christians, especially the ‘pro-life’ ones, on Trump’s decision to kick 800,000 young, hardworking, taxpaying people out of the country.

Image via screen capture.